Pensacola couple behind Wall South Vietnam veterans memorial honored for their work

By Kamal Morgan, Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago

Wall South, Pensacola's half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial , holds a prominent place in the hearts and minds of every local who lost a family member or friend in the Vietnam War.

And for every person who knows and appreciates the history of how that wall came to be in Pensacola, spouses Lenny and Gloria Collins likely hold a prominent place in their hearts and minds.

The Collins couple were presented with a key to the city Thursday because of their contributions to the establishment of the Wall South monument. The couple was recognized during a Marine Corps League's Heroes Among Us speaker series event at Seville Quarter.

Jill Hubbs, board member for the Veterans Memorial Park Foundation of Pensacola, was there when Wall South was revealed to the public in at the park in 1992. Her father was a Vietnam veteran and watching the black cloth being removed from the monument on that day was a breathtaking experience she said she will never forget.

"It just means so very much to me as a gold star daughter, and just knowing that my dad won't be forgotten and that his name will always be there along with his crewmates' names," Hubbs said. "Lenny … I'm so proud to know him. I'm so proud of what he accomplished and the fact that he took something that was close to his heart, an idea, and with hard work and determination he and many other veterans working together made it happen."

The story of Wall South began when Lenny Collins came home to Pittsburgh from the Vietnam War and was still dealing with the strain and painful memories of the war. After visiting a friend in Pensacola, he moved here in 1974. He didn't talk about the war, tried not to think about it and didn't pay attention to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that was dedicated in 1982 in Washington, D.C., until a replica of it came to Pensacola in 1987.

When the Moving Wall, a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, came to Pensacola's Seville Square, it took Collins a while to visit it. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial chronologically lists the names of 58,318 Americans who gave their lives in service to their country, and finding the name of a loved one or friend on the wall is for many a solemn act of remembrance, tribute, grief and healing.

Once Collins visited the wall, his memories of Vietnam came flooding back, and he was so overwhelmed he told people he wanted a permanent Vietnam memorial in Pensacola.

"It brought out so many emotions. I didn't want the wall to leave. I felt that it needed to stay here," Collins told the News Journal in 2017.

Former Pensacola Mayor Vince Whibbs was one of the supporters who helped Lenny and Gloria Collins bring the memorial to the city. They approached the Vietnam Veterans of Northwest Florida and created a committee of which Lenny Collins became co-chair. Eventually, the Vietnam Veterans of Northwest Florida became the Wall South Foundation. It had been estimated it would take more than $1 million to build Wall South, and a contingent of dedicated veterans and supporters began to raise money by washing cars, selling T-shirts and hosting other fundraising events.

Their efforts paid off as Florida Sen. W.C. Childers supported the idea of having a memorial and convinced the Legislature to appropriate over $1 million for the construction of a Veterans Memorial Park, which would include Wall South.

More than 50,000 came out to see the official opening of the park Oct. 2, 1992.

Gloria Collins later told the News Journal in 2017, "We were involved from beginning to end. It means the world to have been part of it."

Art Giberson, an author and combat photographer in Vietnam, was one of the people who helped bring Wall South to Pensacola. He personally has friends listed on the wall and felt it was extremely important to have the memorial to recognize the veterans and their duty abroad.

Even while veterans came home and were being scorned because of fighting in a war, he has seen the public image change and, like other veterans, feels the wall of their fallen brothers and sisters calling them in to join them.

"The war has been over since 1975, and all these years later I think you'll find Vietnam veterans are still very attached to what we did," Giberson said. "We did something for our country that we weren't asked to do and regardless of whether someone thought, we were a bunch of ragtag hillbillies or what, but we got the wall built. That's what we set out to do, to recognize our brothers and sisters."

