How letters, logbooks, telegrams have captured Memorial Day's true meaning

Memorial Day is officially one of the nation's federal holidays, but unlike the Fourth of July and New Year's Day, it is not about celebration. Instead, it should be a day of reflection, one in which every citizen takes time to utter a word of thanks to our fallen, those in the history of our nation who died in the line of duty defending the freedoms we enjoy. With final resting places on the hillsides of Arlington National Cemetery, within the shattered hull of the battleship USS Arizona and on unmarked battlefields around the world, they are who we honor on this most sacred of days along with the families they left behind.

More from Hill Goodspeed:

'Solid symbol of United States strength': USS Nimitz introduced an enduring era

Pensacola welcomes Navy's first aircraft carrier with 'open arms' in 1920s

80 years later, threads of Pearl Harbor attack reflect fabric of our national story

First Blue Angels pilots were combat-seasoned. Many more have followed the same path.

Some of the most eloquent words written about this loss were credited to President Abraham Lincoln, but likely written by his secretary John Hay. "I feel how weak and fruitless must be any words of mine which should attempt to beguile you from the grief of a loss so overwhelming," read the letter to a mother who had purportedly lost five sons in the Civil War. "But I cannot refrain from tendering to you the consolation that may be found in the thanks of the Republic they died to save. I pray that our Heavenly Father may assuage the anguish of your bereavement and leave you only the cherished memory of the loved and lost, and the solemn pride that must be yours, to have laid so costly a sacrifice upon the altar of freedom."

While perhaps not as eloquently written, other documents are poignant reminders of the meaning of Memorial Day.

For thousands of military families, the words "regret to inform you" on a Western Union telegram brought first notice of the loss of a loved one. The verbiage was formal, providing few details, but the stories behind each one of those telegrams provide a rich human story of service and sacrifice.

Such is the case with the one delivered to 218 Glen Road in Webster Groves, Missouri, two days before Christmas in 1944. It informed Jinny Price that her husband, Lt. Cmdr. Robert Price, was missing at sea. Serving as air officer aboard the light carrier USS Cowpens (CVL 25) during a typhoon, he led a team onto the flight deck to fight a fire that broke out when an F6F Hellcat broke loose from its tie downs and slammed into another airplane. During the process of pushing aircraft over the side, towering waves washed over the flight deck and carried him overboard.

Just six months earlier, while he commanded a fighter squadron flying from the same carrier, Japanese antiaircraft fire hit Price's aircraft as he strafed enemy shipping near the Mariana Islands. He made a forced landing in the water, surviving for 11 days in a life raft until found by a U.S. Navy destroyer, losing 28 pounds during his ordeal. The sea had given up Price that day. Tragically, it did not do so again, and he was declared lost at sea.

For aviators and aircrew, the flight logbook is a veritable flying diary, noting such things as type of aircraft flown, mission and duration of each flight. For those killed in action, the entries stop abruptly, with the empty box noting the type of landing a telling sign. On April 3, 1966, flying his second combat mission of the day in an F-8C Crusader off USS Hancock (CVA 19), Lt. Richard L. Laws took a 37-millimeter shell in his aircraft while he was pulling off a target in North Vietnam. "I have taken a hit and have a fire warning light," he transmitted, 20 seconds before his wingman observed the airplane crash into a nearby mountain.

Back aboard Hancock, a sailor put an asterisk in Laws' logbook, with a last entry, "AIRCRAFT HIT BY HOSTILE GROUND FIRE, NORTH VIETNAM. AIRCRAFT CRASHED, PILOT KILLED." To his classmates at the U.S. Naval Academy, Laws managed everything in a "quiet, unassuming way that allows him to do an outstanding job. It is that trait, coupled with his uncompromising integrity, that has made him well liked by all." He lies in the cemetery of his alma mater, his remains returned from the crash site four decades after his final mission.

The phrase "burden of command" speaks to the tremendous responsibility placed on those entrusted with the welfare of a military unit. Perhaps nowhere is that responsibility greater in commanding a U.S. Navy warship operating against an enemy in an inherently unforgiving realm.

On Sept. 26, 1945, Capt. Charles B. McVay signed a letter to the parents of Seaman Second Class Lester Earl McClary of Bucyrus, Ohio. "She filled rapidly with water through the gaping holes in her underwater body caused by this explosion and within fifteen minutes sank," he wrote of the fate of heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis (CA 35) after being torpedoed by a Japanese submarine on the night of July 30, 1945. "Many men lost their lives almost instantaneously. The exact manner in which your son met his fate is not known, but it is believed that he went down with his ship."

Of a crew of 1,195, only 316 survived multiple days in the water, which means that the Indianapolis skipper signed 879 of these letters, a heavy burden indeed.

"Nothing that I can say will lighten the burden which is yours," McVay told the young sailor's parents.

What all Americans can do every day, but especially this Memorial Day, is remember the gift of freedom we all hold dear for which many gave literally everything.

Hill Goodspeed is the historian for the National Naval Aviation Museum and a columnist for the News Journal.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: How letters, logbooks, telegrams have captured Memorial Day's true meaning