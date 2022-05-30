ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Windy Memorial Day

By Erica Meyer
 2 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is clear and quiet for most of New Mexico. Winds have stayed breezy in the east slopes of the central mountain chain. The winds will pick up through late morning, becoming very windy by the early afternoon. Wind advisories will be in effect for northeast and north-central New Mexico all day. Southwest winds at 25-35 mph and wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected in those areas. The rest of central and northern New Mexico, including the middle Rio Grande Valley, will see west/southwest winds up to 40 mph. Southern New Mexico will see southwest winds up to 35 mph.

Temperatures stay anywhere from 3 to 10 degrees cooler than Sunday, thanks to a Pacific cold front moving through. Red flag warnings will be in effect for all areas, due to the strong winds and dry air in place.

