DLC used to be a dirty word. Remember when some of it was only accessible if you bought the game brand new and redeemed the online pass? Remember Oblivion’s pricy horse armor? The bad old days. Thankfully, we’ve come a long way since then.

These days we have some incredible pieces of DLC, including entire expansions that enrich and add to the base game. Some of them even end up usurping the main event, twisting up the formula in an unexpected way, creating something truly memorable.

So let’s take a look back at the 9 pieces of DLC that were better than the base game.

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony

GTA 4 is one of Rockstar’s best games even without the expansions, but The Ballad of Gay Tony works because it’s such a contrast. Despite the story being weaved into the events of the base game, it acts as a kind of palate cleanser for that dark, grimy, dirty tale. Lit with pink neon and featuring over-the-top action, it’s almost like an audition for some of the antics of GTA 5.

BioShock Infinite: Burial at Sea

While it doesn’t add much to the story, the chance to revisit BioShock’s underwater world of Rapture, seeing what it was like before the fall, Burial at Sea is a mouth-watering prospect. Sure, it relies on nostalgia a lot more than anything else on this list, but what can I say? I’ve got Big Daddy issues.

The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine

A whole new open-world map to explore. Vampires. A vineyard. A chance at some closure with the cast of the main game. Blood and Wine has it all.

The Witcher 3: Hearts of Stone

Blood and Wine is obviously the bigger of The Witcher 3’s two expansions, but Hearts of Stone is the best in terms of story and characters. Master Mirror is the most menacing antagonist video games have ever seen. You’ll never look at a wooden spoon the same way again.

The Last of Us: Left Behind

Sure, the story doesn’t have quite as much impact as the base game, but Left Behind is still powerful stuff, giving us more insight into Ellie’s history. As a game, though, it’s miles ahead of Joel and Ellie’s road trip to see the Fireflies. Using bricks to smash car windows, messing around with Halloween props, the introduction of three-way conflicts between you, clickers, and survivors – you can see how much development on this impacted the sequel.

XCOM 2 - War of the Chosen

Rather than telling an entirely new story, War of the Chosen simply builds on top of what’s there. Loads of new mechanics, new enemies, new scenarios – it’s like the definitive edition of XCOM 2, which was already great before this came along and made it even better.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey - The Fate of Atlantis

Taking you to the lost city of Atlantis, the Greek underworld, and the heavenly Elysium, The Fate of Atlantis adds three entirely new landscapes to explore. Since they’re not bound by realism, the artists are set free, creating some of the most jaw-dropping environments the series has ever seen. It’s also cool to get up close and personal with the Greek pantheon.

Mass Effect 3 - Citadel

Mass Effect 3’s ending was notoriously criticized for its lack of closure. Fortunately, the Citadel DLC corrects that mistake, giving you plenty more memories with every major member of the cast across all three games. It’s one last hurrah before the world implodes.

Bloodborne - The Old Hunters

I still have nightmares about my battle with the Orphan of Kos, one of the most memorable enemies in FromSoftware’s entire library. The base game might have its horrors, but they’re nothing compared to what waits for you in The Old Hunters.

Written by Kirk McKeand on behalf of GLHF.