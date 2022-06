For bettors holding Golden State Warriors or Boston Celtics futures tickets to win a title this year, Thursday's start of the 2022 NBA Finals could not come soon enough. The Warriors opened the season at WynnBET Sportsbook at 9/1 odds to win the championship, and were actually available at that price at the start of the postseason as well. Meanwhile, the mighty Boston Celtics were once available to bettors at 100/1 odds this year!

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO