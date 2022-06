SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a noisy night in parts of Mid-Michigan, things have been a bit more calm today around the TV5 viewing area. Showers have largely stayed to our south and although the clouds have been a bit more stubborn to leave, we’re starting to see things get a bit brighter in places this evening. Even more improvement is expected on Thursday and it should be a pleasant end to the shortened workweek for many!

SAGINAW, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO