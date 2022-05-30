ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
June 2022 PS Plus games: God of War, Shinobi Striker, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

By Ben Barrett
 3 days ago
It’s nearly June, so it’s nearly time for some more free games from all your various favourite online services. As usual, the PS Plus games have leaked early, so here’s the list.

Free this month will be:

  • God of War
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Plenty to keep you occupied, and God of War is still one of the best of all time when it comes to third-person combat, action, and adventure. The others depend on your anime and fighting game preferences.

Areajugones broke the news today, and say that the games will be available from June 7 to July 5. The official reveal will likely be June 1, but there’s no reason to disbelieve this and it’s been hinted at by other sources as well. You’ll also still be able to redeem May’s games, including FIFA 2022, until June 6 – that’s next Monday.

Written by Ben Barrett on behalf of GLHF.

