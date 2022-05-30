UPI Almanac for Monday, May 30, 2022

Today is Monday, May 30, the 150th day of 2022 with 215 to follow.

Today is Memorial Day in the United States.

The moon is new. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include Russian jeweler Peter Carl Fabergé in 1846; film director Howard Hawks in 1896; voice actor Mel Blanc in 1908; bandleader/clarinet virtuoso Benny Goodman in 1909; restaurant executive Bob Evans in 1918; Christine Jorgensen, author/first person to undergo successful sex-change operation, in 1926; actor Clint Walker in 1927; actor Keir Dullea in 1936 (age 86); actor Michael J. Pollard in 1939; NFL Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers in 1943; actor Colm Meaney in 1953 (age 69); actor Ted McGinley in 1958 (age 64); publisher Kevin Eastman, one of the creators of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, in 1962 (age 60); first British astronaut Helen Sharman in 1963 (age 59); country singer Wynonna Judd in 1964 (age 58); musician Tom Morello in 1964 (age 58); actor Mark Sheppard in 1964 (age 58); actor/singer Idina Menzel in 1971 (age 51); director Duncan Jones in 1971 (age 51); musician Cee-Lo Green, born Thomas DeCarlo Callaway, in 1974 (age 48); businesswoman Marissa Mayer in 1975 (age 47); soccer player Steven Gerrard in 1980 (age 42); rapper Remy Ma, born Reminisce Mackie, in 1980 (age 42); model/actor Jennifer Ellison in 1983 (age 39); actor Sean Giambrone in 1999 (age 23); actor Jared S. Gilmore in 2000 (age 22).

On this date in history:

In 1431, Joan of Arc was burned at the stake in Rouen, France, at age 19. She had been convicted of wearing men's clothing.

In 1783, the Pennsylvania Evening Post became the first daily newspaper published in the United States.

In 1806, future U.S. President Andrew Jackson took part in a duel, killing Charles Dickinson, a Kentucky lawyer who had called Jackson's wife a bigamist.

In 1868, the first major Memorial Day observance was held to honor those killed during the Civil War. It was originally known to some as Decoration Day.

In 1911, Ray Harroun won the first Indianapolis 500 with an average speed of 74.6 mph.

In 1922, the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated in Washington.

In 1934, the House of Representatives voted to create the Everglades National Park to preserve lands in Florida. President Harry Truman officially dedicated the park in 1947.

In 1943, the Aleutian Islands of Kiska and Attu off the Alaskan coast were retaken by U.S. forces after being occupied by Japanese troops.

In 1971, the unmanned U.S. space probe Mariner 9 was launched on a mission to gather scientific data on Mars. It was the first spacecraft to orbit a planet other than Earth.

In 1972, three Japanese terrorists used automatic weapons to kill 24 people at the airport in Tel Aviv, Israel.

In 1998, Pakistan conducted an underground nuclear test despite condemnation from many countries and the imposition of U.S. economic sanctions.

In 2002, U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft announced the FBI would have expanded powers to monitor religious, political and other organizations as well as the Internet as a guard against terrorist attacks.

In 2012, former Liberian President Charles Taylor, convicted of aiding war crimes, was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

In 2021, Helio Castroneves won the 105th Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It was his record fourth win.

A thought for the day: "Perfection is attained by slow degrees; it requires the hand of time." -- French writer Voltaire