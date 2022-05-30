Biden honors fallen US service members

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
3 days ago
WASHINGTON ( NewsNation ) — President Joe Biden honored fallen U.S. service members on Memorial Day by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and delivering remarks.
The president was joined by first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in a somber ceremony at the Virginia cemetery, which is dedicated to the fallen U.S. service members whose remains have not been identified. He has attended the Arlington ceremony nearly every year for decade.
“Memorial Day is always a day that is mixed with pain and pride,” Biden said.
“They chose a life of purpose,” Biden said in remarks after the ceremony. “They had a mission, and above all they believed in duty, they believed in honor, they believed in their country, and still today we are free because they were brave.”
Hours before the ceremony, the president and first lady attended a memorial Mass for Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer seven years ago Monday. Beau also was a veteran, a personal connection the older Biden has drawn upon in the past on Memorial Day . Beau Biden served two terms as Delaware’s attorney general before declaring a run for governor. He also served in Delaware’s National Guard.
Memorial Day, a federal holiday commemorating those who died while serving in the military, was celebrated on the same day of the month every year for a century before Congress voted to move it to always land on a Monday.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are two of the most powerful people in the world. Together, the two politicians offered restoration and renewal on a single ticket, and America clearly bought what they are selling. POTUS Joe Biden, who aims to restore America’s leadership and build...
President Joe Biden’s approval ratings seem to keep dropping and dropping. As a Democrat who voted for the president, I cannot understand why. I certainly understand Americans blaming the person in power, even if they are not responsible for what ails the voter; but if you look at the facts, President Biden and his administration have made a number of positive changes in our nation which will or already have positively impacted voters.
DID PUTIN WAIT UNTIL BIDEN BECAME PRESIDENT TO INVADE UKRAINE? In the days after Russia attacked Ukraine, there was a lot of talk among Republicans that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded had Donald Trump still been president. Trump was so difficult to predict, so impulsive, so impetuous, the thinking went, that Putin would not have risked a massive U.S. response under Trump. "The sheer unpredictability of Trump, his anger at being defied or disrespected, his willingness to take the occasional big risk (the Soleimani strike), all had to make Putin frightened or wary of him in a way that he simply isn't of Joe Biden," National Review editor Rich Lowry tweeted.
Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden isn't doing anything "to get rid of the Second Amendment" during a press briefing on Thursday. Jean-Pierre's comments come amid increasing calls for stricter gun laws after alleged gunman Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Three more countries have joined a coordination effort set up by U.S. Army special forces to help Ukraine, the Army secretary said Tuesday. “When Russia went into Ukraine in late February, we sent the 10th Special Forces Group to develop a coalition planning cell that enabled us to bring together 20 different nations to coordinate information with international [special operations forces] partners and allies,” Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said during a virtual event with the Atlantic Council. “And that has again, I think, contributed significantly with the effectiveness and the speed of the assistance and training that we've been able to provide.”
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. James Biden took out his iPhone early one morning in September 2017 and tapped a quick message to his nephew Hunter. It was, as usual, filled with typos. It was also, as usual, filled with exclamation points meant to convey his exuberance.
President Biden on Wednesday said he and first lady Jill Biden will head to Texas "in the coming days" to do whatever they can to comfort the community ripped apart by the killing of 19 young students. The president, addressing the shooting in formal remarks for the second time since...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden prepared to address the nation Tuesday night shortly after returning to the White House from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by “horrific” mass tragedy. Biden was on Air Force One Tuesday afternoon when officials said a gunman acting...
The 2024 election is still two years away, but speculation as to the race's candidates remains as omnipresent as ever. If former President Donald Trump decides to run again, as is expected, America might find itself in the middle of another 2020-like showdown, with President Biden on the other side of the ticket.
- - - - - - - BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. Today, we mark a tragic milestone: one million American lives lost. to COVID-19. One million empty chairs around the dinner. table. Each an irreplaceable loss. Each leaving behind a family,. a community, and a...
President Joe Biden on Sunday faced the grimly familiar task of comforting families after another mass shooting, this time at an elementary school in Texas, as a broken community -- and a weary nation -- grappled with an endless spate of gun violence.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that the “Second Amendment was never absolute” and that, after the Texas elementary school shooting, there may be some bipartisan support to tighten restrictions on the kind of high-powered weapons used by the gunman. “I think things have gotten...
Comments / 0