Chester County, PA

Gunman Leads Pursuit To Wawa After Killing 2 Women In Chester County Road Rage Incident: Report

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
A gunman who killed two women in a road rage incident led police on a pursuit that ended at a Chester County Wawa with his arrest Sunday, May 29, CBS3 reports.

The killings occurred outside of a home on Glencrest Road in Coatesville, around 11 p.m., the outlet said.

Wawa customers were directed to stay inside as police arrested the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for more

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Truth Seeker 24
2d ago

Let's keep selling guns because it's more important to have for hunting and sport, right? Clearly we don't have any problem with guns and we aren't a joke to other countries watching us ignore these issues.

Ricardo Nazario
2d ago

my son was attacked in a Allentown pa school district, even after I advice the assistant principal I was advised that everything will be fine...at 9am received a call from the nursing dept that my son suffered a cut above the eyes that it concerns me to allowed him back to school to to oncoming threats . no longer trust Allentown pa school district, not knowing what will happen if I allowed my child to go back.. with the on violence go around the U.S makes me worried.

