ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Here’s how to fly the American flag on Memorial Day

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iWatM_0fujKL3w00

(NEXSTAR) – Memorial Day, which takes place on the last Monday in May each year, honors those who have died in American wars. To mark the day, you may be wondering – how do I fly the United States flag?

Thankfully, we have the United States Code , which officially addresses dozens of subjects, including how Old Glory should be flown on days like Memorial Day.

On Memorial Day, the flag should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon only. Then, it should be “raised briskly” to the top of the staff until sunset, according to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs .

Memorial Day is only one of six occurrences in which the flag should be flown at half-staff, according to the American Flagpole & Flag Co. The others are Peace Officers Memorial Day (May 15), Korean War Veterans Armistice Day (July 27), Patriot Day (September 11), Pearl Harbor Day (December 7) and any day when the president issues an order lowering the flag as a mark of respect for the death of a principal figure or others.

Walmart’s ‘Juneteenth Ice Cream’ sparks backlash on social media: ‘Nobody asked for this’

Flags were recently flown at half-staff in honor of the 19 students and two teachers killed in a Texas school shooting.

The American flag should only be displayed from sunrise to sunset on buildings and on stationary flagstaffs in the open. If it’s illuminated during the night hours, the flag can be displayed for 24 hours. When the flag is being raised, it should be done briskly, but when lowered, it should be done ceremoniously.

If you are displaying the flag against a wall, the union – the stars – should be in the top left corner. In a window, the flag should appear the same way with the stars in the upper left corner as viewed from outside looking in.

While no flag or pennant should be placed above the U.S. flag, there is an exception: During church services conducted by naval chaplains at sea for personnel of the Navy, the church pennant may be flown above the flag.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Detentions deputy suspected of meth possession at Lerdo Jail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County detentions deputy was arrested after authorities say she was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and under the influence of the drug while at Lerdo Jail. Elizabeth Fernandez, a sheriff’s office employee for 21 years, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of bringing meth into a jail facility and being […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Woman convicted in baby’s death to be resentenced

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman convicted of murder in the death of her 3-month-old daughter will return to Kern County for resentencing, where a lesser prison term could be imposed. A three-justice panel from the 5th District Court of Appeal found no errors were committed by the judge or attorneys, but a change in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
KGET

Man convicted of killing mom, stepfather to be resentenced

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of fatally shooting his mother and stepfather will continue to serve life in prison, but he must return to Kern County due to an error made at sentencing, an appellate court has ruled. A jury in 2020 convicted Derek Connell of first-degree murder for killing his stepfather, Chris […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for suspects accused of $6,000 burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – In the Wasco and Shafter area, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who broke into a farm and cargo container on May 26, according to a press release by KCSO.  The suspects stole approximately $6,000 worth of items. The suspects are identified as a man and a […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man wanted in Chester Avenue robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who committed a robbery earlier this month in Downtown Bakersfield. The robber is described as Black, about 6 feet tall, heavy build and was last seen fleeing in a white 2000s model Buick Verano, police said. The robbery happened in the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Patriot Day#Chaplains#American Flag#U S Flag#Nexstar#Old Glory#Korean#Juneteenth Ice Cream
KGET

BPD investigating grand theft incident at Old Navy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a theft case at the Old Navy in the 5200 block of Gosford Road. The incident happened May 5.  The suspect is described as a Black man with black hair, in his late 20s and he stands 6 feet tall, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman killed in Alfred Harrell crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a crash along Alfred Harrell Highway on Sunday. Eugenia Esperansa Villarreal, 23, was riding in the passenger seat when the car rolled off the road and landed in a ditch along Alfred Harrell Highway near Hart Park, according to California Highway Patrol. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Guns seized during probation search of central Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers who searched the home of a youth on probation located two handguns and live ammunition, probation officials said. The search happened Friday at a home in the 300 block of Houchin Road, south of Highway 58 and west of South H Street, officials said. The youth — an age was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Walmart
KGET

What happened in the power struggle in the California Assembly?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The power struggle in the California Assembly is raising questions about what’s next for lawmakers in that chamber and how it will impact the work they need to get done between now and the end of the year. Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, will remain the Assembly’s leader after another Democrat, Assembly […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

4.1 earthquake shakes East Bay

(KRON) – A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in the East Bay 2.5 to 3.7 miles north-northwest of Bay Point, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake, which happened at 5:07 a.m., has been felt as far west as Burlingame on the Peninsula and San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, as far north as Fairfield and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGET

BPD investigating shooting in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Bakersfield that left one dead. Officers got a call about the incident on the 300 block of Houchin Road near Terrace Way just before noon on Tuesday, according to PulsePoint. Sergeant Robert Pair said the victim is an adult man. Officials […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

How to vote in a California election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Whether it’s your first time voting or you’re an experienced voter who has moved, you’ll need to make sure you’re registered. You can make sure you’re registered at registertovote.ca.gov. That page will also point you to your nearest polling place. Instead of going to the polls on Election Day, you may […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

KGET

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy