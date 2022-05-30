Memorial Day is a good time to sit down and share memories with family members

Memorial Day was created to remember and mourn U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

In 1868, Gen. John A. Logan, of the Grand Army of the Republic, called for a "Decoration Day." However, the World Wars turned it into a generalized day of remembrance instead of just the Civil War. In 1971, Congress standardized the holiday as Memorial Day and set its observance to the last Monday in May.

When I was growing up, we did call it Decoration Day because it was all about going to the cemetery with flowers. My mother was the person in charge on that day. We would load up and drive to two different cemeteries and place flowers at the headstones of the grandparents, aunts and uncles that I never knew.

Everyone got flowers, whether or not that family member was in the military. Stories were told, and I wish I had paid more attention.

At that time in my life, I had very little interest, but things are different today. For example, in recent years, I learned that my mom had a baby sister who died at 2, and there is a tiny headstone marking her life alongside her parents — my grandparents.

I wish I had asked more questions because those who knew the answers are all gone.

Even though Memorial Day was dedicated to men and women who died in military service, the three-day weekend has morphed into a kickoff for summer. Most people are thinking of trips to the lake and picnics.

Unfortunately, it seems that fewer and fewer people actually go to a cemetery. As an adult now, I see this lost ritual as an excellent way of sharing family history. Even though there are public events to honor deceased veterans and flags are flying high through our communities, it is just an excellent time for conversations about our forebears.

If a trip to the cemetery is possible, this might be a great year to do that. An ancient African proverb says, "We stand tall because we stand on the shoulders of many ancestors."

My sisters and I visited our parent's gravesites this week. It led to some great conversation and even a little laughing about where the three of us will end up. The fact that my mother had our names engraved on the family tombstone might indicate she wants us to be there.

She might get the last word after all.

Find Connie’s book, “Daily Cures: Wisdom for Healthy Aging,” at www.justnowoldenough.com.