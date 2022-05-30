ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conshohocken, PA

Water main work to lead to road closures and delays in Conshohocken

morethanthecurve.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Borough of Conshohocken has announced that AQUA will perform water main work on West Elm...

morethanthecurve.com

WFMZ-TV Online

Restaurant in path of 222 work gets zoners' OK to stay in business

MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — A longtime mainstay Italian restaurant on Route 222 that faced being closed because it found itself in the path of progress has been given a road to the future by township zoners. The township Zoning Hearing Board on Tuesday voted unanimously to grant Valentino's restaurant,...
KUTZTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash closes Route 422 West in Exeter Twp.

EXETER TWP., Pa. - The West Shore Bypass (Route 422) in Exeter Township is back open following a motor vehicle accident. The westbound lanes of the highway were closed due to accident in the area of Interstate 176, according to the Berks County Department of Emergency Services. The bypass was...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews respond to 3-vehicle crash in Lower Macungie

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Crews were sent to a three-vehicle crash in Lehigh County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at Mill Creek Road and Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Macungie Township around 4:30 p.m. A 69 News photojournalist said a car was on its roof. Two other vehicles were involved.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Main Line Media News

Fire Chief: Pottstown home explosion was not caused by meth lab

POTTSTOWN — Officials in charge of the investigation into the Hale Street home explosion that killed five people Thursday are not yet ready to say what the cause was, but they will say what it wasn’t. It was not a methamphetamine lab, as has been speculated relentlessly on...
POTTSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Electric Bills In Philadelphia Area Increasing Beginning Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The price of electricity is going up, and that might catch some people by surprise. Many will inch up their air conditioning dials Tuesday to keep cool, and on Wednesday, that luxury is going to cost more for many in the region. Sharon Mayes is the owner of Xpressions Beauty Boutique in Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood. She says her hair salon’s electric bill is about $500 a month, which includes the cost of powering the lights, air conditioning, hairdryers, curling irons, buzzers and surveillance cameras. “You know, our business, mostly everything is electric,” Mayes said. Now her electric bill is going up. Starting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Spring City Man Ticketed After Kimberton Road Accident

WEST PIKELAND PA – A 60-year-old Spring City man was hospitalized and cited for traffic-related offenses by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop J Barracks in Embreeville after a single-vehicle accident on Kimberton Road, according to a report issued Saturday (May 28, 2022). Troopers said the Spring City resident...
SPRING CITY, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Severe Storms Could Bring Damaging Winds, Large Hail To Southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey, And Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Thursday begins with a mix of clouds and sun. A disturbance rolls past from the west and triggers several clusters of strong and severe storms after 2 p.m. There’s a Slight Risk for severe weather on Thursday for Philadelphia, areas along the I-95 corridor, all of Delaware and South Jersey. Damaging winds and large hail are once again the main threats. The chance of a tornado remains low. The storms will exit the shore some time after 10 p.m. Remember to always have a safety plan that includes a safe spot to shelter and a meeting place after the storms have passed.   Make sure children home alone in the afternoon know what to do. Finally, download the CBS3 weather app to check the radar and be instantly alerted to severe storms in your area.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

More Storms Expected on Muggy Thursday

More storms are moving in on Thursday after heavy rain hit parts of the Pennsylvania suburbs, Berks County and the Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Rain, thunderstorms and possibly severe weather are expected from 2 p.m. through 8 p.m. Thursday. Scattered storms are expected south and west of the Philadelphia region before moving out late Thursday night.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Multi-vehicle crash in Columbia County

Catawissa, Pa. — Emergency crews have been called to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 487 in Catawissa near Mountain Road. Wreckage from the crash, which involved a minivan and a pickup truck towing a trailer, was scattered across much of the bridge crossing Catawissa Creek and witnesses first reported several people trapped inside vehicles.
outandaboutnow.com

What’s Next for the Riverfront?

Grand experiment continues to build on its success. th roughly 90% of the original Wilmington Riverfront project already spoken for, the Riverfront Development Corp. is making a dramatic expansion onto 86 acres on the east bank of the Christina. A master plan for Riverfront East calls for 4.7 million square...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Multi-Vehicle Crash In Glenolden Leaves Police Officer Injured

GLENOLDEN, Pa. (CBS) — A police officer was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Delaware County early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. at MacDade Boulevard and South Avenue in Glenolden. Three vehicles were involved. Police say the officer became trapped and had to be freed from the wreckage. There’s no word on her condition. No one else was injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
GLENOLDEN, PA

