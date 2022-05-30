Police find missing Twin Falls 7-year-old girl

The Caldwell family is well-known in the Wood River Valley; as lifetime locals, their presence can be felt in various aspects of the community, such as patriarch Will Caldwell’s art gallery that was next to the Cellar for many years and his starting of the live music event Ketch’em Alive over 20 years ago (though he’s since passed it on to the city to run). Or mom Julie Caldwell, seen at every Farmer’s Market or daily Zenergy classes. After 20 years spent as a professional snowboarder traveling the globe and taking note of some of the best film and photo practices in the sport, Wyatt Caldwell has made a name for himself both in Ketchum and in media, partnering with his brother Yancy in their company Stellar Adventure Media which creates film content for clients worldwide, often involving outdoor brands and action sports. Wyatt and his wife, Lindsey, live in Northridge where they raise their two daughters, 3-year-old Fynnly and 1-year-old Rozalyn. Growing up in Ketchum with his brother and sister, Scarlet, Wyatt and Lindsey know first-hand how important it is to expose young kids to the beauty of this Valley. They do everything they can to give their daughters a fun adventure, whether that’s going camping, canoeing in lakes up north or down south at Silver Creek, picking out local produce at the Farmer’s Market, picking wildflowers, or going on rural, scenic drives, and hikes often to search out hot springs.. In the June edition of 24hrs in Sun Valley, we’ve asked local legend, Wyatt Caldwell to describe his perfect day.

SUN VALLEY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO