Twin Falls, ID

Police find missing Twin Falls 7-year-old girl

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWIN FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — Police found a 7-year-old girl who...

idahonews.com

eastidahonews.com

Family offering $20,000 reward for man who disappeared after ‘weird run-in’ with stranger

IDAHO FALLS – A 19-year-old man with ties to eastern Idaho has been missing since Saturday morning and his family is working with law enforcement to find him. Katie Wells of Rigby tells EastIdahoNews.com her nephew, Dylan Rounds, was last seen Saturday in Lucin, Utah, on the farm where he is working. Rounds apparently called several family members last Wednesday after having a “weird run-in” with a guy on a gravel road.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Missing child from Twin Falls found safe

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho State Police says a 7-year-old Twin Falls girl has been found safe after being reported missing Sunday. Troopers thanked everyone who helped search and get the word out Monday morning. The Twin Falls Police Department says she has been reunited with her family. No...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Missing 7-year-old Idaho girl found safe

The Endangered Missing Person Alert has been cancelled. Child was located safely. ISP and Twin Falls Police would like to thank the citizens for sharing her information and help look. All media questions should be directed to the Twin Falls Police Department. ORIGINAL STORY. Idaho State Police are issuing an...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Sun Valley Man Killed in Kayaking Accident

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A man from Sun Valley died in a kayaking accident in a remote part of Idaho County earlier this week. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, 56-year-old James Grossman died Monday, May 30, in the Fall Creek area which is inaccessible by road. The sheriff's office had gotten a relayed message on a satellite tracking device from the International Emergency Response Coordination Center that the kayaker had been killed. A helicopter out of Idaho was not able to fly that day so Two Bear Air out of Montana was called in to assist. The sheriff's office also thanked the owners of the Mackay Bar Outfitters for their help as well. "During times like these, we are fortunate to live in an area with so many people willing to volunteer their resources to help in an emergency," wrote the sheriff's office in a statement.
SUN VALLEY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Semi driver uninjured in Interstate 86 rollover crash near American Falls

A semi-driver walked away uninjured after high winds blew his truck and trailer over on Interstate 86 near American Falls Sunday morning. The Power County Sheriff’s Office around 10:39 a.m. was dispatched to mile marker 37 on Interstate 86, about two miles west of American Falls, for the report of a single-vehicle accident involving a semi-truck. Upon arrival, officers observed that the truck and trailer had blown over, and made one full rotation before coming to a rest, deputies said. The truck landed back on its wheels and the trailer came to a rest on the driver’s side at an angle, deputies said. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured in the crash and was driven away from the scene by an Idaho State Police trooper. The Power County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Post Register

Man dies after being hit by semi-truck in Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — A Twin Falls man is dead after being hit by a semi-truck in Twin Falls County. Idaho State Police say the crash happened at around 1 a.m. near 1840 Kimberly Road Saturday. A 28-year-old Twin Falls man was driving east on Kimberly Road in...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Fatal crash in Twin Falls early Saturday morning

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A fatal crash occurred in near 1840 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls County early Saturday morning. According to the Idaho state Police, a 25-year-old pedestrian and a 28-year-old driving 2007 Kenworth Semi were involved in the accident. While driving eastbound on Kimberly road, the...
107.9 LITE FM

Traffic Alert: Over 1,200 Motorcyclists to Impact I-84 near Boise Sunday

If you're planning to head eastbound on I-84 anywhere between Meridian and Mountain Home on Sunday, brace yourself or on-ramp closures and delays. The 12th Annual Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride is coming up this Sunday, June 5! The ride brings close to 1,200 motorcyclists together to benefit the Idaho Guard & Reserve, Family Support Fund and Operation Warmheart. It begins at High Desert Harley Davidson near Majestic Cinemas and travels 55 miles to Carl Miller Park in Mountain Home.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

A Day May be Coming When You Can Afford a New Home in Idaho

Housing starts in Twin Falls are down. A garage door salesman told me he does business with a lot of developers in Twin Falls and Cassia Counties. Builders are starting to see a slump in the market. It’s not to say we’ll see a sudden stop in growth, but the pace is likely to begin to ramp down, even as housing prices begin to drop. The price of lumber has been halved since March! Interest rates are climbing and discouraging some home buyers. The market was also likely in for a correction after running hot for two years.
TWIN FALLS, ID
visitsunvalley.com

24hrs in Sun Valley: June – Wyatt Caldwell – Local Guru

The Caldwell family is well-known in the Wood River Valley; as lifetime locals, their presence can be felt in various aspects of the community, such as patriarch Will Caldwell’s art gallery that was next to the Cellar for many years and his starting of the live music event Ketch’em Alive over 20 years ago (though he’s since passed it on to the city to run). Or mom Julie Caldwell, seen at every Farmer’s Market or daily Zenergy classes. After 20 years spent as a professional snowboarder traveling the globe and taking note of some of the best film and photo practices in the sport, Wyatt Caldwell has made a name for himself both in Ketchum and in media, partnering with his brother Yancy in their company Stellar Adventure Media which creates film content for clients worldwide, often involving outdoor brands and action sports. Wyatt and his wife, Lindsey, live in Northridge where they raise their two daughters, 3-year-old Fynnly and 1-year-old Rozalyn. Growing up in Ketchum with his brother and sister, Scarlet, Wyatt and Lindsey know first-hand how important it is to expose young kids to the beauty of this Valley. They do everything they can to give their daughters a fun adventure, whether that’s going camping, canoeing in lakes up north or down south at Silver Creek, picking out local produce at the Farmer’s Market, picking wildflowers, or going on rural, scenic drives, and hikes often to search out hot springs.. In the June edition of 24hrs in Sun Valley, we’ve asked local legend, Wyatt Caldwell to describe his perfect day.
SUN VALLEY, ID
kmvt

Recent rain impacts Big Wood Canal Board’s outlook for 2022

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Moisture across Southern Idaho over Memorial Day weekend may have dampened some outdoor fun, but it was welcome news for 2022′s water outlook. “With this boost that we had in May,” says Link Crawford of the National Weather Service in Pocatello, “this late-season...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Aberdeen grad to attend Stanford University

ABERDEEN — Last month, as Aberdeen High School senior Karen Escamilla-Garnica visited her future college campus, she couldn’t help but be a little nervous. The sandstone buildings with red-tile roofs were a far cry from the standard brick and vinyl siding she was used to back home, and in place of sagebrush and Russian olives were tall palm trees that cast shadows over her as she walked from building to building.
ABERDEEN, ID

