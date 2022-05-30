ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's why we should stop using mental illness as the scapegoat in mass shootings

By Heather Loeb
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 3 days ago

I was at a mental health panel discussion last week when one audience member asked what the plan was for Nueces County regarding mental health, followed by another question – what’s the cost of not treating mental illness in this country – or any where else. This question was answered by almost everyone on the panel.

A couple panelists answered, but it was the last answer that gave me chills then and especially now. An answer by CCPD Officer Shawn Barnes who handles Crisis Intervention Training and trains other officers on how to de-escalate mental health calls.

He said the cost of not treating mental illness was the cost of life. This was well before last week’s (May 24’s) mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, taking the lives of 19 children and two teachers. I don’t pretend to know what caused the 18-year-old suspect to commit such acts, but it’s easy to believe he’s mentally ill, that there’s some type of illness festering there, unknown, or untreated or both. But that’s too easy and far too inaccurate.

According to a statement by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Texas, the overwhelming majority of people with mental illness are not violent. In fact, people with mental illness are more likely to be the victims of violence, rather than the perpetrators. Less than 10 percent of shootings nationwide involved people with mental illness. When we rush to make a false correlation between mental illness and mass shootings, we’re actually keeping people from seeking much needed services and perpetuating stigma.

As the news came pouring in of the tragedy, I couldn’t help thinking, “This man is unwell. He’s obviously mentally ill.” But then I kept thinking is that all there is? Gun-related shootings are routine in the U.S., but we are not the only ones in the world with a large mentally ill population.

So, what is it?

I mean, there are not a lot of places in the world where an 18-year-old can get a semi-automatic weapon. And since the shooting happened, I’ve seen lots of Facebook postings ranging from “Thoughts and Prayers” to “Stricter Gun Control.” I’ve read long passages about how even if we make gun laws tougher, “they” will just get around it anyway. But shouldn’t we try? Don’t we owe it to the hundreds of kids who have died just in the past decade? And the kids who are living now who are more likely to die in a school shooting than ever before?

What do I tell my soon-to-be-second grader on why her school has bulletproof doors and windows and why they have to do lockdown drills? Do I tell her that some people (the very people we put in charge) don’t even want to try making it harder, when every morning I tell her she can do hard things?

Our word for that is bullcorn, but I’m sure she knows the real one.

This is a complicated issue, to say the least. And yes, mental health is mixed in there somewhere, but it’s not the most critical issue as this juncture. As a mental health care advocate, I see a critical need for more free services and more affordable providers. Early intervention, which I talk a lot about, could have done me a wealth of good. But even without it, I still turned okay. I’m one of the lucky ones, where there are so many unlucky ones. We need to work on this, I know. But we can’t let mental illness be the scape goat.

We must have stricter gun control.

I always thought that politicians were smarter than I am. And to be honest, I didn’t want the responsibility of making big decisions. So I assumed they had my best interests are heart, but I can do longer do that. I never really could. I must be the well-informed one in the room now. I have to fight for my future and for my kids’ futures. Hopefully, it’ll mean fewer bodies on the floor. Maybe it’ll show my kids that sometimes we have to save ourselves.

But let’s show our children that they’re worth saving, too.

Let’s save them all.

For more than 20 years, Heather Loeb has experienced major depression, anxiety and a personality disorder, while also battling the stigma of mental health. She is the creator of Unruly Neurons ( www.unrulyneurons.com ), a blog dedicated to normalizing depression and a member of State Rep. Todd Hunter’s Suicide Prevention Taskforce.

Note: This column is the personal view of the author as an individual and not necessarily the position of any group she is a member of.

MIND MATTERS

Now more than ever we need to take care of our mental health. Guest columnist Heather Loeb discusses why and explores other important mental health topics in this special series.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Here's why we should stop using mental illness as the scapegoat in mass shootings

jim
3d ago

Maybe if we "indoctrinated" our children to know that life is precious, all life, and not "indoctrinate" them with sexual deviancy and "my body, my choice" BS, this kind of thing would happen far less often.

