3 High-Protein Foods You Can Eat Every Morning To Promote Healthy Weight Loss

Shutterstock

As you may already know, breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day. When you start your morning right with nutritious food, you’re nourishing your body with the vitamins and nutrients that it deserves. As a result, you’re also more energized and focused.

In fact, if you want to lose weight, protein is something your body should have regularly due to its health benefits. As reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, “Proteins function as building blocks for bones, muscles, cartilage, skin, and blood. They are also building blocks for enzymes, hormones, and vitamins.” When you eat protein, you get to build muscle, control your weight, and support your immune system.

So with that in mind, what exactly are some examples of high-protein foods that we should incorporate into our diet? We asked health experts to find out. Keep reading to see what they have to say.

Eggs

According to Dr. Matt Chalmers, health and wellness expert, author, and nutrition speaker, “The best high-protein breakfast for fat loss is eggs. Whether your goal is to increase muscle mass, which also increases metabolism, or just burn fat, eggs should be a major part of your diet.”

Family practitioner Dr. Yelena Deshko, ND adds, “A single egg has approximately six to eight grams of protein. Depending on your goals, consuming approximately three eggs for breakfast will provide close to 20 grams of protein—matching the content of many protein drinks.” Eggs also contain choline, B vitamins, vitamin D, zinc, iron and copper.

Salmon

Dr. Erin Barrett, PhD nutritional biochemist and Director of Scientific Affairs and Product Innovation at Shaklee tells us, “Salmon is another high-protein gem providing not only protein but also is a great source of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. A 3 oz piece of salmon delivers about 17 grams of protein and only 121 calories.”

In terms of preparing and cooking this fish, she suggests grilling it and placing it on top of a plate of mixed greens, sliced mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes. “Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and a tiny bit of olive oil and you have a satisfying and super-healthy lunch or dinner.”

Greek Yogurt

Aside from being a high-protein food, yogurt is also a good prebiotic. Fun fact: It helps with gut health! Dr. Barrett notes, “[Greek yogurt] generally contains 14 to 16 grams of dairy protein which is twice as much protein as regular yogurts.” If you’re looking to upgrade your meal, you can even add berries—they’re rich in antioxidants!