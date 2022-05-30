ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Police searching for missing man in Clayton County

By Jamarlo Phillips
CBS 46
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clay County Police Department announced that it needs help locating 23-year-old Juntez Ervins. Ervins is described as 5-feet-11-inches...

2 Tall Jones
2d ago

I hope he is found, I'm 74 yrs. old and I've never seen so many young folk wanting to harm themselves, and others...my granddaughter said it was social media, violent video games, peer pressure and kids holding things in...then she knocked me out, when she said the demonic music really is effecting the youth....

2
