Kyle Lowry was a flopping fool in Game 7

Kyle Lowry may be built like a small truck. But if you blow on him, he will fall over.

The veteran point guard was a flopping fool in the Celtics’ 100-96 win over the Heat Sunday in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, throwing his body all over the court in a desperate attempt to draw whistles.

It was a performance that probably even made Marcus Smart blush.

Late in the third quarter, Lowry was driving inside for two and threw up a floater. While the shot wound up going in, he fell to the ground after grazing Jayson Tatum.

THUMP!

Lowry saved his most absurd theatrics for the fourth, when he was dribbling past Grant Williams and tripped himself up. Once again, Lowry went crashing to the ground.

Lowry, whose hard-nosed play helped the Raptors upset the Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals, was battling a hamstring injury all series long. He finished 4-of-12 from the field for 15 points, and shot nine free throws.

At one point during the telecast, play-by-play man Mark Jones said Lowry possessed the “heart of a champion.” But just as notably, he has the instincts of crash dummy.

Lowry seemingly knows he’s going to get the whistle if he runs into an opposing defender at full speed. That’s what happened at the end of the first half, when he flopped twice in the final 44 seconds. One of his exaggerations resulted in him getting to the line.

Between throwing himself all over the ground and illegally defending 3-pointers from the bench , it was excruciating to watch Lowry play.

The flopper came up short — this time.