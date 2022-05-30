ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'So many opportunities to make a difference': Pat Coen reflects on 8 years as Burlington superintendent

By Michaele Niehaus, The Hawk Eye
Outgoing Burlington School District Superintendent Pat Coen has seen a lot from his office window overlooking Perkins Park over the past eight years.

"One of the great things about working here is this view," Coen said Tuesday during what may be his final interview with The Hawk Eye as the district's superintendent ahead of his retirement on June 30. "I've seen deer, turkeys ... We have a resident groundhog that comes up, a big fat land beaver."

There have also been reminders of the mission he's spent nearly a decade helping the district to fulfill: to have a profoundly positive impact on each students' adult quality of life.

Those reminders have come in the form of students giving him a thumb's up on snow days as they pass by on their way to sled down the hills of Perkins Park that Coen himself sledded as a child, contrasted with occasional views of homeless encampments set up in the woods nearby.

There have also been reminders that the district's mission is not limited to academic development.

The normally boisterous school administrator took on a more solemn tone as he recalled the night of Christmas Eve 2017, when, after learning of a student's death, he went to the Administration Building to access the district's messaging system to inform staff and begin making arrangements for crisis counselors to be available to students.

"I look out and there's a snow angel," Coen said. "Over the last eight years, there's been a lot going on outside my window."

There's been a whole lot more going on within the district.

'So many opportunities to make a huge difference': A look back at Coen's start in Burlington

Coen took on the role of superintendent of Burlington schools July 1, 2014, following a five-year stint as superintendent of the Winfield-Mount Union School District, which is about 10 times smaller than Burlington's.

Prior to accepting the position, Coen consulted John Roederer, superintendent of the Mount Pleasant School District, where Coen previously worked as a third-grade teacher and middle and elementary school administrator.

"He was like, 'Oh Pat, that's a big, big job with lots and lots of issues'," Coen recalled.

The district was known to have a high poverty rate, with 61% of its students at the time eligible for free or reduced-price lunch, a graduation rate percentage hovering between the low- to high-70s, and a ninth- through twelfth-grade drop-out rate that most years exceeded 5%.

But what many saw as challenges, the 21-year Iowa National Guard veteran saw opportunities.

"In a sincere way, I thought what a great place to work because there's so many opportunities to make a difference," Coen said. "Some places, you can go to work and the kids are going to learn despite of you, not because of you, and here, it's because, and there are so many opportunities to make a huge difference."

He wasted no time getting to work.

In his first 100 days on the job, he set about conducting a financial review; meeting with instructional leadership, school board members, legal counsel, office personnel and administrators; looking for ways to engage parents and recognize and celebrate student and staff accomplishments.

During his first year, he told The Hawk Eye he wanted to put in place a community health center. That came to fruition at the end of the 2020-21 school year with a school-based clinic at BHS.

He also instituted a new truancy policy to make students more accountable; added a career office to take advantage of the SECTORS and Workforce Innovation Acts; signed a partnership with Iowa Wesleyan College for a minority scholars program to encourage internships in Burlington area business, medical and education sectors; filled several open administrator positions; and began looking for ways to equip students not going to college for their adult life.

He also began attending community and school events, including football games.

Raising Grayhounds initiative creates unity despite initial skepticism

At the time, the biggest middle school football game of the year was the one between Aldo Leopold and Edward Stone.

"The biggest football game when I came was when Edward Stone played Aldo Leopold, and they hated each other," Coen said. "And I'm like, they're going to be on the same team in two years. We don't want them hating each other. We want them together."

So he began working to do away with the each school's mascots. Instead, they would all be Grayhounds.

"There was quite a bit of contention," Coen recalled of initial reactions to the Raising Grayhounds initiative's focus on unity.

But by the following year's Homecoming game, the crowd was clad in purple and gray and the inter-district rivalry had gone by the wayside.

Also key to the initiative is what Coen refers to as the fundamental tenets of self-discipline: be on time, be respectful and do your work.

Students would hear Coen preach those words during many an assembly and school event.

Alternative High School moves to Burlington High School campus

Another big change put in place by Coen was the relocation of the district's alternative high school from the James Madison building to Burlington High School's industrial arts building, rebranding the program as the Burlington Innovative Learning Academy.

"It gives us an opportunity to get students to where a principal, nurse and counselor is along with a school resource officer," Coen told the Burlington School Board in January 2015. "It gives us an opportunity to have the students that can take other classes, take other classes and allows us to integrate our career and tech programs, so the students can do their cores in the morning and work in the afternoon."

The move allowed the district to align the concurrent enrollment with Southeastern Community College and allowed BILA students to take high school classes they otherwise would not have been able to. It also allowed BILA students to better reintegrate into BHS once they obtained better academic footing.

Transition to trimesters boosts graduation rate — until COVID

The district transitioned from semesters to trimesters in 2018 to boost students' credit-earning opportunities by 28%.

"When I came, the average freshman had 10 credits, which means they're two credits behind trend line to graduate on time," Coen said. "If you're behind at the end of your freshman year, you're exponentially more likely to not finish high school, because that problem just grows as time goes by because you either age out or walk away."

Under the district's semester model, students could earn up to 12 credits per year unless they took dual-enrollment courses through SCC or took additional classes outside of the normal school day. With 48 credits needed to graduate, there was little room for error.

Under the trimester system, students can earn up to 18 credits per year, and the average freshman left their ninth-grade year with 14 credits under their belt.

The district's five-year graduation rate rose from 76.99% for the 2017-18 school year to 83.2% in the 2019-2020 school year.

Then the pandemic hit, forcing the district to start the 2020-21 school year with a hybrid schedule dotted with full closures as numbers spiked, and the five-year graduation rate fell to 80.7%.

"It was a kick in the hind-end," Coen said.

Pandemic gives rise to virtual academy

Pandemic shut-downs created no shortage of headaches for educators as they struggled to engage students in a virtual format and for parents forced to work from home alongside their children or find childcare.

To help alleviate those stressors while the district was operating under a hybrid schedule, Coen and his wife and fellow educator, Jennifer Krieger-Coen, whom he credited for supporting him through thick and thin, repurposed James Madison as an enrichment center for students to go to on days not spent in their traditional classrooms.

There, they could go to get help with their online work. The building also served as a place for students to go to connect to the internet.

Coen and other administrators also partnered with Winegard Co. to get signal boosters on top of school buildings.

With the discontinuation of hybrid learning in February 2021 following an order by Gov. Kim Reynolds, the building once again was empty.

While many students were glad to get back to in-person classes full-time, others learned that they preferred online learning. To keep Burlington and surrounding districts attractive to those students and families, Coen led the effort to once again repurpose the building, partnering with neighboring districts and finding a new principal to lead the VIBE program.

Right-sizing allows for cost savings and creation of Corse Early Childhood Center

Amid declining enrollments due, the district found itself facing down a $1.7 million deficit in 2016, with funding shortfalls expected to continue.

To cut back on operational costs and make better use of available space, Coen worked with other district administrators and school board members to "right-size" the district.

After a series of informational meetings, planning meetings and public hearings, the board decided to repurpose Corse Elementary School as an early childhood center and, beginning with the 2019-20 school year, redistribute kindergarten through fourth-grade students to the remaining four elementary buildings, repurpose Aldo as an intermediate school for fifth- and sixth-graders and assign all seventh- and eighth-graders to Ed Stone.

Corse now offers wraparound childcare services in addition to 3- and 4-year-old preschool.

Eight-year Burlington School District Superintendent Pat Coen retires (1)

'Wow, this guy is loud': Coen shared a 'contagious' energy with students and staff

Between juggling his many administrative duties, Coen got in as much face time with students as he could, swinging by school assemblies, more often than not pushing aside microphones made available to him, and visiting classrooms.

Interacting with students, he said, helped him to re-center on his mission during especially stressful times, and he was a regular visitor to Tracy Pender's fourth-grade classroom at Sunnyside Elementary School.

"The kids absolutely adore him," Pender told The Hawk Eye Friday while cleaning out her classroom on the last day of school. "He would come in and tell stories that actually went perfect with our standards about storytelling. He would make them up about people who the kids would know or talk about himself. He was always very positive, building them up, as well as me."

And while Coen said his visits to Pender's classroom were helpful to him, Pender said his visits were always enriching for her students.

"I always felt like he was helping us get a little bit outside the box from just the typical book. He would always help brighten our days," she said. "Whenever we heard his voice coming down the hall, all of us would have a smile on our faces thinking we're getting another Pat Coen story or we just get to hear him be so positive for us."

Landon Steemer, a 2021 BHS graduate who now is studying business with an emphasis on real estate at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, still remembers meeting Coen for the first time. It was when he was in fifth grade at Grimes Elementary School.

"My initial thought, because I was a lot younger, I was like, wow, this guy is loud," Steemer said with a laugh. "He does not need a microphone."

Steemer looked forward to Coen encounters throughout his years in Burlington schools.

"He’s one of the few people I’ve met in Burlington that I can say always had a very true passion about what they did," he said. "I’m a very passionate person myself, and when I meet somebody else who carries that same level of energy, same level of passion, it makes me want to feed off that energy."

Coen's energy has been appreciated in the central office as well.

Wanda Hind, secretary of human resources, said Coen's enthusiasm is contagious.

"Pat has a unique gift that allows people to feel seen," Hind said. "I have watched employees, students and community members leave meetings with him knowing they have been heard and their plights understood.

"Pat's enthusiasm for all things BCSD is contagious and I enjoy watching everyone follow him as he cheers on our accomplishments and commiserates with our losses. It has been a privilege to work for Pat, and I am grateful for all I have learned from him."

Diana Remele, executive assistant to the superintendent, described Coen as a "strong leader, with immense energy and enthusiasm, supporting our students and staff each day" who lives the district's mission each day by working through challenges and celebrating the successes that follow.

'The least I could do was try to be a great teacher': Words of a late friend spurred dedication to education

The ability to make a difference was a large part of what prompted Coen to pursue a career in education, though it didn't occur to him until it was pointed out by a friend.

Coen met Jason Hynek through the Kirkwood Community College wrestling team.

"It was like I found the brother I didn't know I had," Coen said.

Talking one day, Hynek asked Coen what he wanted to do with his life, to which Coen replied he wanted to go into engineering and join the Army.

"He said, 'Well why don't you be a teacher?' " Coen said.

Growing up, Coen explained, teachers had made him feel stupid and would make unpleasant comments about his brother, who struggled with mental health issues.

"Jace had said, 'Well, if you don't like it so much, why don't you go back and change it?' " Coen recalled.

He didn't give it much more thought until the night of Nov. 7, 1986. The two had been at a party when someone had the idea of putting shaving cream on someone's vehicle.

"I went to drive away because my dad always said leave when someone's doing something wrong so you don't get in trouble," Coen said, explaining he was grateful he hadn't been drinking that night. "Well, Jason jumped in the back of my truck.

"I should've stopped but I didn't, kept driving, he opens the door, yanks on me, we leave the road, hit a tree."

Coen never will forget the look in Hynek's mother's eyes after the two were informed while in a hospital waiting room that Hynek had died of a ruptured liver.

"She immediately turns to me and puts her hand on my shoulder and says, 'Are you OK? I can't do anything for him, he's dead'," Coen said.

Hynek's mother, Coen explained, was a school nurse in shock.

"(Hynek's death) messed with me, hard," Coen said. "I always remember him saying if you don't like teaching, go back and change it ... The least I could do was try to be a great teacher."

A printout dedicated to Hynek that had been printed with the college's wrestling booklet the following year is one of the few papers that remains pinned to the cork board above Coen's desk.

'Never, ever surrender': Coen's shares parting words with educators

Being an educator is a challenging career made more so by the pandemic as teachers and other school staff work to get students back to where they need to be.

Coen likened teaching to Sisyphus, who in Greek mythology was doomed by Zeus to roll a boulder up a hill only to have it roll back down, but with a twist.

"The interesting thing about teachers is, you push that rock up the hill, then you walk back down to the bottom of the hill and there's another rock," he said. "So you push that rock up the hill, come down and there's another rock. You do that for 30, 40 years, then you retire.

"You've got to understand the struggle. The honor isn't in all your kids got straight As and they're the best kids in math in the universe. You pushed that child's rock up the hill. All the rocks are different, all the rocks have different abilities, different attributes, different background, different influences, but you still have to push the rock up the hill.

"It's that ability to understand it is never-ending, never totally winnable but of the utmost importance and holds great valor."

Coen reflected on his own metaphorical rocks that didn't quite make it up the hill, such as the resurrection of a building trades program that's been plagued by staffing troubles and rising material costs.

Another was an effort to establish a program that would have made available Teacher Quality money to teachers wanting to further their education rather than spending those funds on one-time speakers.

"Just don't ever be afraid to fail, and when you fail, fail in the right ways and for the right reasons," Coen said. "And never, ever surrender."

Coen is uncertain what he'll do in his retirement, though he suspects he'll spend it working somewhere.

His successor, Robert Scott, will take over July 1.

Michaele Niehaus covers business, development, environment and agriculture for The Hawk Eye. She can be reached at mniehaus@thehawkeye.com.

FAIRFIELD, IA
