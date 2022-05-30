ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump supporter arrested over US Capitol breach after fraternity brother tips off FBI

By Nolan Clay, Oklahoman
 3 days ago
The eighth Oklahoman charged over the U.S. Capitol attack was turned in by a college fraternity brother who saw his 10 Facebook videos of the riot, the FBI reported.

Levi Roy Gable, 36, was arrested Thursday in Tulsa.

He is accused in four misdemeanor counts of illegally going inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and engaging in disruptive conduct.

"I was among the first people to make our way into the US Capitol Building," he purportedly posted on Facebook, according to the FBI.

"Those in the building first were there in protest of Vice President Mike Pence’s statement that he would not stand with the American people and challenge the results of 2020’s stolen presidential election."

More than 800 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department said last week. The investigation is ongoing.

Gable is charged in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Five other Oklahomans charged in the attack have pleaded guilty. Two are awaiting trial.

Gable admitted last year in an interview that he walked to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after attending a rally, the FBI reported in a court affidavit. However, he denied going inside multiple times during the interview with FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officers.

The FBI reported finding Capitol surveillance footage and cell tower records that place Gable inside during the riot.

Thousands marched on the Capitol after then-President Donald Trump spoke at the "Save America" rally and urged them to fight like hell.

Rioters overwhelmed Capitol police to breach the building, delaying the formal counting of the Electoral College votes that had Joe Biden winning the presidential election. Some chanted, "Hang Mike Pence!"

Trump had pressured Pence — as president of the Senate — to block the certification of the results. "Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us, and if he doesn’t, that will be a sad day for our country," Trump said at the rally.

Pence refused, describing his role as "largely ceremonial."

The fraternity brother reported Gable to the FBI on Jan. 10, 2021, and later provided agents videos and a snapshot of the post about being one of the first inside. The witness said the evidence came directly from Gable's Facebook page.

"The videos ... show scenes of individuals yelling or chanting while inside the U.S. Capitol building. It appears that Gable is behind the camera, filming," the FBI reported.

In one seven-second video, a group repeatedly yells, "Our house!" in front of a police line, the FBI reported.

In a three-second video, rioters can be heard repeatedly yelling, "Nancy!" the FBI reported.

Some rioters specifically were searching for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the breach. One Oklahoma participant took a beer from a mini-refrigerator after going into the speaker's conference room.

The FBI identified the fraternity brother only as Witness 1. The two were in college together approximately 15 years ago, according to the affidavit.

"We were there to make our voices be heard," Gable also purportedly wrote in the Facebook post provided by the witness, according to the FBI.

"Capitol Police backed away from their stations and allowed protestors to make our way to the building," the post read.

"We pushed through the halls end to end, with no violence, no punches thrown or bullets fired, room to room, moving throughout the halls, letting our voices be heard.

"Once inside the halls, there were hundreds of police officers scattered throughout. They were vehemently restricting access to some areas," the post read. "While it did get a little tense at times and there was certainly a few doors forced open, it was peaceful.

"It was later that things turned noticeably more violent, after the number of protestors were EXPONENTIALLY reduced and the majority of us who came to let our voices be heard felt we had accomplished just that and headed back to our hotels."

A second witness tipped off the FBI on Jan. 13, 2021, that Gable had reposted another Facebook user's post with the caption, “Everyone is in for a surprise. It’s happening. There is a plan in motion.” The FBI did not say in the affidavit when that repost was made.

The FBI was unable to independently verify the posts and videos because Gable deleted his Facebook page. Gable told investigators last year he deleted his Facebook page after hearing that those who attended the Trump rally were being harassed.

Gable was released from custody after agreeing to pay $10,000 if he misses a future court appearance. He could not be reached for comment.

He is vice president of Gable's Excavating, according to the Tulsa company's website.

