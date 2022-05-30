ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Memorial Day deals on meals to enjoy with family, friends

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n15we_0fujH2Pb00
Memorial Day 2022: Deals on meals to enjoy with family, friends (ODonnell Photograf/Getty Images)

Memorial Day is this Monday, which means it’s a three-day weekend for many people. It’s a great time to grab the family and some friends to either have a meal at home or at a restaurant while taking a break by enjoying time at the pool.

Below are some of the deals you will be able to take advantage of this weekend.

Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most offers are dine-in only and can’t be used with other discounts or coupons. Prices may vary with location.

Applebee’s- Spend $25 for dine-in, to-go, or delivery orders and get a free ticket through Fandango to see the new “Top Gun” movie. If you spend $50, you can get two tickets. You can also get $5 Mucho Seaside Cocktails to enjoy as well.

Cracker Barrel- Enjoy Cracker Barrel’s Southern fried chicken family meal basket that feeds five. You can order online for pick up or delivery. With the promo code FREEBBB, you can get a free family-size side for their bacon baked beans.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill- Veterans and active duty members, along with Gold Star Family get a free meal with the purchase of a regular meal for dine-in at Firebirds. Make sure you have your military ID with you.

Jersey Mike’s- Get $2 off a regular sub at Jersey Mike’s through the end of the month.

Kona Grill- Veterans, active-duty, and reserve military get a 20% discount on their check this Memorial Day weekend at Kona Grill. Also, you can enjoy a Red, White & Blue Margarita Flight.

Macaroni Grill- Get 25% off your order of $10 or more this Memorial Day weekend through Sunday. If ordering online, use the promo code TAKE25.

Papa Murphy’s- Enjoy 25% off any order of $25 or more with the promo code T43 through May 31. Just apply the promo code at checkout when ordering online.

Sonic Drive-In- Buy one get one free hot dog this Memorial Day weekend at Sonic. Just order online or through the app.

White Castle- Enjoy $5 off White Castle’s 1921 Share A Slider Meal this Memorial Day weekend. All you need is a coupon.

