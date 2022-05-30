ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Scrutiny over response time in Uvalde, Texas school shooting

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs families and the community mourn the loss of 21 people in...

cbs19news

Good statement on Texas school shooting

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Congressman Bob Good (R-VA-5th) recently released a statement on last week’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. He wrote: “Restricting the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens to defend themselves will do nothing to prevent violent crime. As we learned from the recent shooting in Buffalo, New York, a state can have very restrictive gun laws on the books, but those laws do not stop someone intent on doing harm to others.”
UVALDE, TX
tpr.org

SAPD takes command if a school shooting were to happen in San Antonio

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Tuesday his department will take command if they respond to an active shooter at a school in Bexar County. “If there's an active shooter situation that would occur in any of these schools SAPD would be in command,” McManus said, adding that this would be the case both for schools inside city limits and elsewhere in the county if they were called in.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC News

More police isn't the answer after Texas shooting, experts say

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District in Texas has its own police department, complete with four officers, a detective and security staff who patrol the campus and its entrances. This didn’t prevent a gunman from killing 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School last week. Despite this...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Uvalde teacher closed propped-open door before attack, Texas police say

UVALDE, Texas - The Robb Elementary School teacher who propped open an exterior door that law enforcement said a gunman used to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers had closed the door but it did not lock, state police said Tuesday. Investigators initially said the teacher had...
UVALDE, TX
News Channel 25

Man says he was almost a school shooter, reflects on Uvalde tragedy

DENVER — The Columbine school shooting in 1999 is often referred to as a watershed moment. Since then, more than 311,000 kids have been exposed to gun violence in schools during school hours, according to an analysis from the Washington Post. The Denver North High School shooting is not...
DENVER, CO
TheDailyBeast

Uvalde Teacher Closed the Door Gunman Used to Enter School, Lawyer Says

Although a teacher at Robb Elementary School propped open a door the day of the Uvalde, Texas, shooting that left 21 dead, she closed the door before the gunman accessed the school, her lawyer said. Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old who shot and killed 19 students and two teachers and injured 17 others last Tuesday, did enter Robb Elementary through the door the teacher had previously propped open with a rock so she could carry in food from her car. While doing so, the teacher witnessed Ramos crash his truck outside the school, so she rushed back to the building to call 911 to report the crash, said Don Flanary, her San Antonio-based lawyer. After she went back outside while on the phone with 911, someone at the funeral home nearby yelled that Ramos had a gun, so she ran back inside the school and pulled the door closed, believing it would lock automatically, Flanary said. Surveillance video and audio also confirms that the teacher removed the rock propping the door open and closed it behind her, said an unnamed law enforcement official who reviewed the footage. Officials are currently investigating why this door and other doors at the school were not locked the day of the shooting.
UVALDE, TX
KHOU

Texas law allows arming teachers, so why do few districts do it?

HOUSTON — One idea being talked about again in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde is allowing teachers to arm themselves in the classroom. But it’s already an option here in our state; an option few districts actually take advantage of. Teachers armed with their voices...
TEXAS STATE
timesnewsexpress.com

Eye Opener: New details emerge in Uvalde shooting investigation as funerals underway

Funerals for those murdered in the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting are underway as new details surface in an investigation into the police’s response to the incident. Also, President Biden says inflation is his top economic priority as inflation continues to affect small business owners. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
UVALDE, TX

