Texas State

Letters to the Editor: From guns to the grid, politicians are failing us

By Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
Guns, not mental health issues,

are killing our children in schools

Re: May 26 article, "Tragedy in Uvalde sparks a familiar debate: Are guns the problem, or the solution?"

Let’s face it. Nothing Republicans or Democrats suggest would have prevented the massacre of schoolchildren and teachers in Uvalde. A bullied 18-year-old was able to legally buy AR-15 style rifles and more than 300 rounds of ammunition. He could out-gun any police officer or Border Patrol agent he might confront.

It’s a cop-out when politicians say, “It’s not a gun issue, it’s a mental health issue.” These same legislators have starved Texas’ public mental health system. Even if there were adequate care in a small town like Uvalde, there’s no guarantee Salvador Ramos would have availed himself of it. Since he wasn’t a felon and hadn’t been hospitalized with a mental illness, a thorough background check would not have stopped him.

The elephant in the room is that almost any American with a grudge can buy as many guns and bullets as he can afford, unlike any other industrialized nation on earth.

Barry Shlachter, Fort Worth

Republicans lost my support when

they abandoned common sense

The time has come to send Republicans home.

It is time to tell them to stay out of our doctor's offices, out of our bedrooms and out of every library in Texas. It's time to tell them we need gun control and strict licensing to own one.

It's time to fund education and pay our teachers a decent wage. It's time to stop corporate contributions to our elections. It's time to properly tax corporate America, where many large corporations are paying no taxes. The Republican Party is not the party it was 20 years ago.This former Republican would vote for Donald Duck if he was running as a Democrat. We need to go to the polls and change course.

David Dornacker, Austin

The GOP's free-market ideals

are failing Americans badly

Republican mythology since Reagan has been: “The free-market will solve all problems! Gov’ment is the problem.” So now we have Republicans blaming Biden for not whipping the infant formula industry into shape.

Our electric grid still hasn’t been fixed. The Republican dominated state government just doesn’t want to intervene in Texas’ unique experiment with a free-market power grid.

We have refused single-payer healthcare funding, unlike all other developed nations, in favor of a for-profit system that has higher out-of-pocket costs and delivers mediocre results. Ditto pharmaceutical costs.

Free-market higher education is much too expensive for a major segment of our American families. Free-market profiteering is destroying this nation. Trickle-down never worked.

Register and then cast an informed vote for something better. If you still can.

C. Roberts, Austin

Mic

Greg Abbott wants lawmakers to explore every solution to gun violence — except that one

At a certain point, you almost have to be impressed by the sheer obstinate creativity conservatives are able to muster when it comes to first justifying, and then misdirecting attention from their irrational need to own high-powered weapons of war. And nowhere in recent memory has that ingenuity been more prominently featured than among the Republican lawmakers and policy-shapers who have spent the days following the massacre of 19 children at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school desperately pivoting between a full-throated defense of all things gun-related and an equally vociferous condemnation of everything else — doors, teachers, you name it. So long as it’s not a gun, it seems, conservatives have shown themselves eager to at least consider the possibility that whatever it is shares the blame for the country’s deadliest school shooting in years.
UVALDE, TX
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: The True Terror of Assault Weapons

All the patients had “large destructive wounds,” said Dr. Lillian Liao, a pediatric trauma surgeon in San Antonio. And these were the children who have so far survived the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Here are the children and teachers who did not survive. “When a high-velocity firearm enters...
UVALDE, TX
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Reagan, TX
City
Austin, TX
Uvalde, TX
Government
KHOU

Texas law allows arming teachers, so why do few districts do it?

HOUSTON — One idea being talked about again in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde is allowing teachers to arm themselves in the classroom. But it’s already an option here in our state; an option few districts actually take advantage of. Teachers armed with their voices...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Gov. Greg Abbott calls for immediate safety review of Texas public schools

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott wants an immediate safety review of all public schools in the state. His call to action comes a week and one day after 19 fourth-graders and two teachers were killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary school, and two months after Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police had active shooter training at a local high school.Robb School Memorial Fund  In a Facebook post from March 22, the Uvalde CISD police said they held the training to "prepare as best as possible" for an active shooter situation. Preparation was a key theme in Gov. Abbott's letter...
TEXAS STATE
garlandjournal.com

Greg Abbott, Ted Cruz tell NRA that gun laws didn’t stop Uvalde shooter

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott said America is grieving after the massacre at an Uvalde elementary school, but suggested that no law would have stopped the gunman. The Republican delivered taped remarks to the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston on Friday, just days after a gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
HOUSTON, TX
San Antonio Current

Texas ranks 34th among states in gun-safety laws, lacks 'foundational' rules, study finds

A study from earlier this year analyzing the firearms laws of all 50 U.S. states placed Texas in the bottom third based on the weakness of its gun-safety statutes. The analysis, conducted by reform group Everytown for Gun Safety, put the Lone Star State at No. 34 in comparison to regulations adopted by other states. With a rate of 12.7 deaths annually per 100,000 people, Texas also had the 28th-highest rate of gun deaths in the U.S., according to the report.
TEXAS STATE
thenewzealandtimes.com

Uvalde Police Lied: Teacher Never Left Door Open

Law enforcement tried to blame a teacher who left a door open for Uvalde’s shooting, but surveillance video shows the school employee shut the door. A Robb Elementary School employee had opened a door to carry food from a car to the classroom last Tuesday, but closed it after realizing an armed man was on the loose heading for the school, his San Antonio attorney said.
UVALDE, TX
newsrebeat.com

A week after the murder, Uvalde buried his dead

A week after the massacre committed by a gunman at an elementary school in Uvalde, which shocked America, the small Texan town that still traumatized its first young victims on Tuesday, torn between pain and anger. The funeral of 19 children and 2 teachers, who died on May 24 under...
UVALDE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gov. Abbott announces SNAP benefit extensions for June

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is extending SNAP benefits for June with more than $317.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for June. “Texans across the Lone Star State benefit from the nutritious food made available through the extension of emergency SNAP benefits,” […]
TEXAS STATE
