Craig was born in Austin, Texas to O.F. and Joyce Bryant. He moved to Brown County in 1989. Craig enjoyed farming, grandchildren, ranching, grandchildren, hunting, grandchildren and listening to Red Dirt Music with family and friends. Craig was active with the Austin Livestock Show and Rodeo and the Brown County Youth Fair Association. He shared many fond memories of picketing Washington D.C. with his tractor during the Farm Protest of the late 70’s and early 80’s with the American Agriculture Movement. Craig was never afraid to voice his opinion on any current injustice. He was delighted to share his love of building with his sons as they created many beautiful homes and barns over the last several years.

BROWN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO