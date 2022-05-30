Pato O'Ward had 1 shot to win Indy 500: 'I have to go flat, and that still wasn't enough'

INDIANAPOLIS -- Pato O’Ward had one final chance to capture his first Indy 500 title in only his third attempt. After leading for 26 laps during Sunday’s race, O’Ward felt steady in second behind Marcus Ericsson with 11 laps to go.

The 23-year-old Arrow McLaren SP driver pressured Ericsson while Tony Kanaan gained speed behind him. But O’Ward’s No. 5 car handled traffic perfectly the whole race. O’Ward was where he needed to be before making his final push for the title.

Then Jimmie Johnson crashed, the red flag ensued and the race came to a halt with four laps to go and O’Ward sitting right behind Chip Ganassi’s Ericsson. O’Ward needed that break, though. Those last few laps were the first time his car felt a little unstable the whole day and he could feel his back tires starting to burn.

As the drivers waited at the pits for the yellow flag, chants of “Let’s go, Pato” flooded the stands to his side. The young Mexican driver was considered a contender, starting in spot seven after having a solid month of May. Plenty of fans wanted to see one of IndyCar's best young talents pull out the win and kiss the bricks for the first time.

So when the yellow flag dropped and the cars began to make their way around the track, O’Ward was ready. He felt so comfortable in his trimmed-out car and knew he had a shot at beating out Ericsson.

When the green flag came out, Ericsson had a flawless start, forcing O’Ward to make a move on the final lap. Again, O’Ward was up for the challenge; he had already made 23 passes on the day.

As the two approached Turn 1, O’Ward sped right up to the outside of Ericsson and went flat, trying to pass the leader right before the run.

But, his car simply wasn’t fast enough. Ericsson boxed him out and forced O’Ward to fall back to avoid getting smashed into the wall.

“Whenever the restart happened I said, ‘I have one shot, I have to go flat,’ and that still wasn’t enough,” O’Ward said. “So sadly they had the faster car. We need to do a better job and come back next year and give it hell again. But I’m proud of the job that we did today.”

No matter how many times O’Ward used the word proud, the frustration on his face was apparent when he walked into the media center for his press conference. And it didn’t change, even as he was getting on the elevator to leave.

Still, O’Ward held onto second, his best Indy 500 finish. In 2020, he won Rookie of the Year, finishing in sixth place. Last year, he placed fourth after getting just as close to the victory.

But sixth, fourth or second isn’t enough for O’Ward. He wanted the win — so bad — and he felt it was right there for the taking. Yet, O’Ward doesn’t think he could’ve raced more perfectly on Sunday.

“I don’t think I could’ve done it much better. I did enough to do what we had been doing all race,” O’Ward said. “At the end, I was surprised by how much more pace they had in a straight line, with quite a bit more downforce. I was trying to time it as good as possible, but also the weaving helped him, staying in the inside helped him. I got alongside him, but we all know how that ends in the last lap. The inside, no way he would’ve backed off.”

O’Ward made sure to give praise to his team and pit crew. He said the fuel strategy was perfect, the car handled well and each pit stop went smoothly.

McLaren and O’Ward spent all month perfecting his car. He was willing to take more risks than normal because he “wanted to win this frickin’ race.” That meant trimming his car down more than anyone else in the grid and removing the wicker.

His car was the best in traffic, a statement Tony Kanaan echoed in the press conference. But out in front, it didn’t have the speed to hold on.

“I sure as hell will do everything in my power to find more,” O’Ward said. “We need to do a better job and just be better. It’s frustrating because they’ve done a good job, the team has done a great job, but not enough. Not enough. So, work to do for next year.”

Despite his disappointments, O’Ward couldn’t deny his progress through three short years at the Indy 500. For him, that growth has come from simply racing on the track.

Because the Indy 500 is much different than any other race in the series, O’Ward said experience is the main factor in getting better. Adjusting to the length of the race, the oval, the crowd can only be done by being at the track.

“Every time you do laps around this place you learn,” O’Ward said. “It’s the race where you learn as you go, you don’t go out and go balls to the wall, because if you do, you’re going to put it into the wall. So it’s a race of a lot of patience, but it’s a race where you have to be really smart and you have to be thinking a lot of different things. “

Luckily, O’Ward has learned that patience and strategy pretty quickly. This year he had a better understanding of how the race unfolds and how much he needed to give in certain parts of the race. He felt this time around, he positioned himself well to open the team’s strategy window.

O’Ward knows he’s progressing rapidly. Days before the race, he signed a contract extension with McLaren, lasting through 2025, indicating his rise to stardom. His deal includes a pay raise, a McLaren for personal use and the potential for opportunities with McLaren’s Formula One team.

Even before seeing O’Ward’s second-place finish, McLaren was ready to put all their faith in the young driver. Sunday’s result is a good indicator that McLaren made the right move sticking with O’Ward.

Yet the reassurance of a new deal, the second-place finish and the likelihood of being a contender in the 2023 Indy 500 didn’t ease the sting of the 1.7929 difference between O’Ward and the glass of milk.

“We’ve got work to do,” O’Ward said. “We need to get on with working right now, this is when it starts. We need to come back next year with something better because it’s not good enough.”