Mclean, VA

Langley girls win region lacrosse title

By DAVE FACINOLI, Sun Gazette Newspapers
Inside Nova
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were a couple of losses along the way during the regular season and district tournament. But once the Langley Saxons entered the 6D North Region tourney, it was business (and success) as usual for the girls high-school lacrosse team. Langley (14-2) won its third straight region crown by...

www.insidenova.com

Related
Inside Nova

May 31 high school region roundup: Brentsville's Ellie Post, McKenna Meares combine for 10 RBI in semifinal win

BRENTSVILLE 17, GOOCHLAND 6: Senior Ellie Post and freshman McKenna Meares each recorded five RBI Tuesday to pace the Tigers' offense in their Class 3 Region B semifinal win. The top-seeded Tigers (15-4) host William Monroe Thursday at 6 p.m. for the region title. With the victory, Brentsville also advances to states for the first time since reaching the semifinals in 2015.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Osbourn boys soccer returns to states for first time since 2008

The chance to continue to represent one’s school, even after graduation, is a privilege that very few get to experience. When it does happen, it’s wholeheartedly embraced. A week after graduating from Osbourn High School, the Marymount soccer commit scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the Eagles’ 4-1 victory over Patriot in the Class 6 Region B semifinals, keeping their undefeated season alive.
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Saved for just such a moment, Connor Knox delivers a four-hit shutout as Colgan returns to states

After enduring an early season filled with some hard knocks, Colgan senior Connor Knox rose to an occasion the Sharks had been saving him for. Despite being eased into action early in the season due to shoulder tendinitis, Knox put the top-seeded Sharks on his proverbial shoulders with the season on the line by striking out 11 Battlefield hitters and allowing just four balls to leave the infield en route to a 3-0 shutout Tuesday in the Class 6 Region B semifinals.
HAYMARKET, VA
Inside Nova

Osbourn Park's Lena Gooden reaches new level in long jump

As a sophomore last year, the expectations on Osbourn Park’s Lena Gooden were not out of the ordinary, at least at the beginning of the season. But as Osbourn Park track coach Mike Feldman put it, one “life-changing” long jump at last year’s Class 6 state outdoor meet put Gooden into “rarefied air” in the track world.
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

Dive into Summer Fun at a Prince William Pool

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. As the blooming grass gives way to sizzling tarmac, even the most water-weary Prince William residents are. tempted to plunge into the depths of the...
Sarah
Inside Nova

Conservation district announces field day

The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting an upcoming field day to highlight grazing management, fencing and water system design and infrastructure and explore conservation program opportunities. The evening field event will be held from 4-7 p.m. on June 16 at Lakota Ranch, 9272 Big Horn Road, Remington.
REMINGTON, VA
Inside Nova

Tour T.J. Oshie's house, stadium concerns and a hot day ahead

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. State and county officials are sharing concerns over the Washington Commanders’ possible plans for a new stadium complex in Woodbridge. 4. Fatal crash. Three people died in a head-on crash Sunday evening on Austin Ridge Drive in Stafford County.
QUANTICO, VA
Inside Nova

InFive: Stadium economic impact, road work and another hot day

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. A Washington Commmanders' football stadium and mixed-use development in Virginia would have an economic impact of over $24 billion and create over 2,200 jobs when fully built out, according to the executive summary obtained by InsideNoVa. 4. Beltway lane closures.
VIRGINIA STATE
#Us Lacrosse#College Lacrosse#Drexel University#The Langley Saxons#Yorktown Patriots
theriver953.com

A series of earthquakes strike Virginia over the weekend

A series of earthquakes was recorded by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) Sun. and Mon. May 29 and 30 in Virginia. The first was recorded Sun. just past 7 p.m. and registered 2.3 on the Richter Scale. The second struck just past 2 a.m. Mon. May 30 also registering...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Woodbridge Commanders? Stadium plan presents opportunity, obstacles

State and county officials are sharing concerns over the Washington Commanders’ possible plans for a new stadium complex in Woodbridge. On May 23, documents detailing the massive entertainment and stadium project were reported first by ESPN, showing what the possible 200-acre development just off Interstate 95 in Prince William County could look like if the franchise receives land-use approvals and finalizes its property acquisitions, reported to be worth more than $100 million.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Daily Voice

Son Of Couple That Died In Maryland Crash Gets Full Ride To Dream School

A glimpse of hope has come in the wake of a tragic loss for the two teens who lost their parents in a Bowie crash in late May, according to their viral fundraiser. The President of Hampton College has offered Kyle Savage Jr. a full ride to the institution this fall, shortly after a fundraiser created to support the boys' after the loss of parents Charlene and Kyle Savage went viral, states fundraiser creator Kester Irwin Hanley Crosse II in an update.
MARYLAND STATE
ffxnow.com

Quest underway to reimagine Lorton as a go-to destination

Nearly 22 years after Lorton Prison closed in 2000, Fairfax County planners and developers are in the thick of reimagining what the sleepy spot along I-95 will look like in 2040. Staff are currently evaluating feedback from a second round of community engagement in March on what the community envisions...
LORTON, VA
Lacrosse
Sports
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle Virginia & North Carolina for Memorial Day

Three earthquakes rattled portions of Virginia and North Carolina over the last 24 hours according to USGS; the Memorial Day quakes did not create any damage nor lead to any injuries. Today’s earthquake in North Carolina was the third of the month. There does not appear to be any relationship between the Virginia and North Carolina earthquakes at this time.
VIRGINIA STATE
marthastewart.com

Rain on This Couple's Wedding Day Changed Their Outdoor Ceremony Plans in Virginia—for the Better

Leyla and Bryce had both recently moved to Maryland when, at the urging of several friends and family members, they each created an account on Bumble. "We downloaded Bumble the same weekend, matched on a Sunday, went out on our first date that following week, and the rest is history," says Leyla. "Our first date was at the Owl Bar in Baltimore where we had Moscow mules and bonded over our similar taste in music. We then headed to a concert down by the waterfront in Baltimore." When Bryce popped the question at the couple's home in March 2019, he included Moscow mules alongside the ring—"a nod to our first date," says Leyla.
MIDDLEBURG, VA
CBS Baltimore

Sandy Point State Park Drowning Victim Identified As Hyattsville Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man who drowned at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis on Sunday has been identified as William Enrique Villa Toro of Hyattsville, Maryland, according to authorities. Toro was out fishing with his family on a boat. He jumped into the water to cool off and was swept away by the current, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said. Toro’s family waved for help. People in another boat were able to pull Toro out of the water and get him to the marina, according to authorities. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says it responded to a report that an unresponsive man had been pulled from the water around 12:30 p.m. Officers performed life-saving measures on the man until emergency responders arrived, but he could not be resuscitated, authorities said.
HYATTSVILLE, MD

