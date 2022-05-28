ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Dennis Carol Christensen

By Staff Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDennis Carol Christensen, 77, of Leesburg, FL, passed away May 23, 2022, after a prolonged illness. He was born March 16, 1945 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Merlin and Lillie Christensen. Dennis loved the outdoors and in his younger years...

Jill C. Warren

Writing my Mom’s Obituary is so difficult. How can I put down in words how wonderful Jill, Mom or Mimi (take your pick) touched all our lives?. Jill was born in Midway, Alabama on June 2, 1931. There seems to be some debate over the exact day. I am sticking to June 2nd.
EUSTIS, FL
Thomas Warren Shufelt

Thomas Warren Shufelt, 69, of Leesburg, Florida passed away on May 26, 2022 at UF Healthcare, Leesburg, Florida surrounded by his loving family. Thomas was born on October 2, 1952 in Lockport, New York to his parents Leigh Shufelt and Marjorie (Graham) Shufelt. He was retired from General Motors with...
LEESBURG, FL
James Walter Spencer

James Walter Spencer completed his final orbit on planet earth and launched into eternity on May 27, 2022. James was born on May 18, 1936, in Jackson, Mississippi. He was a graduate of Mississippi College, marrying the love of his life, Jessie Dee McCrory, on the same day that he graduated. He considered marrying Jessie his greatest achievement. With his math degree in hand, the couple moved to Hampton, Virginia, where James went to work in the space program as a computer programmer at Langley AFB. In those days, computer programming was done with switches in binary. James would say that he would wake up in the middle of the night and say, “that one should be a zero”, and when he went in the next day and flipped the switch, the program would run. In 1957, their first child was born, James Walter, Jr, of which the doctor said, “your little sputnik has arrived”. With the Mercury program in full swing, the young family moved to Huntsville, Alabama, to work at the NASA Redstone Arsenal. It was in Huntsville that their second son, Phillip Lee, was born. From there, the family relocated to Titusville, Florida, where James took a new position at the Kennedy Space Center, remaining there for the Gemini and Apollo missions. Among the many programs that James wrote while at KSC, was a trajectory projection program, which management had decided could not be written. James asked for a shot at writing the program and not only was he able to create a working version, but it remained in use throughout the entire Apollo program and was a key tool for NASA during launches.
TITUSVILLE, FL
Ex-bookkeeper sentenced after embezzling $93,000 from company in Leesburg

An ex-bookkeeper at a Leesburg company has been sentenced for embezzling more than $93,000 from her employer. Kathleen Joy Fifer, 53, who lived in Brooksville at the time of her arrest, was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in jail, 15 years of probation, fines and costs totaling $1,173 as well as restitution.
LEESBURG, FL
Leesburg, FL
Florida Obituaries
Idaho State
Leesburg, FL
Gov. DeSantis appoints Mount Dora attorney to judgeship in Lake County Court

Sarah Jones of Mount Dora has been appointed to serve as a judge on the Lake County Court. Jones has served as a general magistrate in Lake County since December of 2019. Previously, she served as an Attorney in the Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel in the Fifth Judicial Circuit. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida and her law degree from Barry University.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
21-year-old Leesburg woman dies at scene of crash on State Road 44

A 21-year-old Leesburg woman died at the scene of a crash Tuesday morning on State Road 44 in Lake County. She had been driving a 2003 Ford Ranger pickup at 8:34 a.m. westbound on State Road 44 at Bottany Woods Drive in Eustis when she veered onto the grass shoulder and overcorrected, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. She entered the eastbound lane of traffic and drove into the path of a 2021 Ford Ranger driven by a 45-year-old Groveland man. He had been hauling a trailer when the woman’s pickup collided with the left side of his vehicle. He lost control of his vehicle and it overturned, landing on its roof. He suffered minor injuries.
LEESBURG, FL
Leesburg teen tells police he wanted to push Lexus to see what it could do

A Leesburg teen told a Leesburg police officer that he wanted to see what his new car could do after he was arrested late Monday evening. A Leesburg police officer was on traffic patrol when he observed a tan Lexus sedan driving 82 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 441 and County Road 449. The officer saw the Lexus almost strike a motorcyclist. As the officer began to follow the Lexus he could hear the car being shifted into higher gears as the car’s speed reached close to 95 mph. As the Lexus headed north on U.S. Hwy. 441 the officer observed the Lexus make several close passes of northbound vehicles which were traveling at the speed limit.
LEESBURG, FL
Leesburg woman charged with attempting to defraud homeowner’s insurance company

A Leesburg woman was arrested Tuesday morning on a warrant charging her with insurance fraud. Mary Lucille Turner, 53, who lives at 1616 Normandy Way in Leesburg placed, a claim for water damage with her home’s insurer, USAA Casualty Insurance Company (USAA) on Jan. 27, the same day that she changed her deductible from $5,280 to $500. The USAA Special Investigations Unit investigated the claim and discovered that Turner had placed a claim with the Old Republic Home Protection Company for the same water leak on Jan. 19. The USAA investigator discovered that a plumber was sent to her home to check the leak on Jan. 26. The USAA investigator then forwarded the claim to the Florida Department of Financial Services Bureau of Insurance Fraud for a follow-up investigation.
LEESBURG, FL
Carol Christensen
Jesus Christ
Man accused of giving phony name to police during traffic stop

A Webster man stopped for speeding in Leesburg is accused of giving a phony name to the officer who pulled him over. Darvis Rashad Dorsey, 30, was arrested Saturday and charged with giving a false ID to law enforcement and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Lake County Jail records show Dorsey was also arrested eight days earlier, on May 20, for failure to appear in court on charges of driving with a suspended license and not having his motor vehicle registration.
LEESBURG, FL
Leesburg man arrested in head-on crash that claimed life of 75-year-old woman

A 26-year-old Leesburg man accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal head-on crash in Tavares last week told police he used heroin about an hour before the wreck. Brenten Kyler Salerno, of 1309 Cambridge Drive, was charged with vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident with injury or death, knowingly driving with a suspended license, and failure to register a motor vehicle. Salerno has a long criminal rap sheet with nine prior arrests since 2017. He was most recently jailed May 7 on drug trafficking charges after multiple types of narcotics and paraphernalia were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

