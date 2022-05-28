Dennis Carol Christensen

James Walter Spencer completed his final orbit on planet earth and launched into eternity on May 27, 2022. James was born on May 18, 1936, in Jackson, Mississippi. He was a graduate of Mississippi College, marrying the love of his life, Jessie Dee McCrory, on the same day that he graduated. He considered marrying Jessie his greatest achievement. With his math degree in hand, the couple moved to Hampton, Virginia, where James went to work in the space program as a computer programmer at Langley AFB. In those days, computer programming was done with switches in binary. James would say that he would wake up in the middle of the night and say, “that one should be a zero”, and when he went in the next day and flipped the switch, the program would run. In 1957, their first child was born, James Walter, Jr, of which the doctor said, “your little sputnik has arrived”. With the Mercury program in full swing, the young family moved to Huntsville, Alabama, to work at the NASA Redstone Arsenal. It was in Huntsville that their second son, Phillip Lee, was born. From there, the family relocated to Titusville, Florida, where James took a new position at the Kennedy Space Center, remaining there for the Gemini and Apollo missions. Among the many programs that James wrote while at KSC, was a trajectory projection program, which management had decided could not be written. James asked for a shot at writing the program and not only was he able to create a working version, but it remained in use throughout the entire Apollo program and was a key tool for NASA during launches.

