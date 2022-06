After enduring an early season filled with some hard knocks, Colgan senior Connor Knox rose to an occasion the Sharks had been saving him for. Despite being eased into action early in the season due to shoulder tendinitis, Knox put the top-seeded Sharks on his proverbial shoulders with the season on the line by striking out 11 Battlefield hitters and allowing just four balls to leave the infield en route to a 3-0 shutout Tuesday in the Class 6 Region B semifinals.

HAYMARKET, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO