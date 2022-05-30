ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Free Memory Cafe program returns to Paint the Towne

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Ind. —  Memory Cafe for residents with dementia and their caregivers returns June 6 at Paint the Towne.

The free program is a partnership among Paint the Towne, Dementia Friends Indiana and Lifestream Services, according to a news release. It will be 11 a.m. to noon the first Monday of each month at Paint the Towne, 411 N. Eighth St.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

The guided watercolor painting class allows individuals to work at their own pace and encourages them to converse while painting. It's a break from the normal routine for those with dementia and an opportunity to socialize and connect with others in a similar situation.

LifeStream is East Central Indiana’s Dementia Friends Administrator, the release said. The Dementia Friends initiative educates communities about dementia, breaks down dementia stigmas and implements changes to make life easier for those with dementia and their loved ones.

More information about Dementia Friends is available online by visiting lifestreaminc.org/initiatives/#dementia or from Hollyn Anderson, the caregiver programs coordinator, at handerson@lifestreaminc.org or 7650425-8472.

Anyone interested in becoming a Dementia Friend can attend a virtual information session 1 to 2 p.m. the second Tuesday of the each month. Register online at dementiafriendsindiana.org/events-calendar .

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Free Memory Cafe program returns to Paint the Towne

Comments / 0

Related
miamivalleytoday.com

Strawberry Festival returns this weekend

TROY — The Troy Strawberry Festival will be making its return this weekend to its original format after being canceled for the last two summers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Troy Strawberry Festival was canceled in 2020 and replaced in 2021 with a smaller version, the Strawberry Jam, due to the pandemic, but the full festival will be back this weekend, kicking off with the Strawberry Jam – Hometown Celebration from 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 3.
TROY, OH
WTHR

SNAP benefits returning to pre-pandemic amounts for Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — On June 1, SNAP benefits returned to pre-pandemic amounts in the state of Indiana. The state ended the public health emergency nearly three months ago, which signaled a change to SNAP benefits. This simply means that SNAP benefits will go back to the amount a person was...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Union County Farm to be Auctioned

An 1,100-acre farm in east-central Indiana has been put on the market which could attract some aggressive bidding. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, which is conducting the auction, says Lawton Farms in Union County has some of the most productive farmland in the state. The majority of...
UNION COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Painting#Charity#Free Memory Cafe#Lifestream Services#Lifestream#Richmond Palladium Item
eaglecountryonline.com

Indiana Residents Can Fish Without a License this Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – This weekend will be a great opportunity to learn how to fish or introduce the activity to a friend or family members. The Indiana DNR Division of Fish and Wildlife is hosting their second round of free fishing days on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5.
INDIANA STATE
dayton.com

Daybreak serves teens, homeless youth; needs housewares, personal care items

Since 1975, Daybreak has been changing lives and creating futures for homeless youth, age 10-24, in the Miami Valley. The nonprofit organization is the sole provider of age-appropriate services for this unique population. “This year, we anticipate serving close to 900 youth – an increase from previous years,” says Chief...
DAYTON, OH
indyschild.com

Pine Lake Waterpark & Beach – 2 Hours North of Indianapolis

Pine Lake Waterpark is the perfect summer day trip for families looking to spend the day at the beach. Pine Lake Waterpark, located about 2-hours north of Indianapolis, has been a family-run business since 1922. Guests can soak up the sun each summer at this unique beach/waterpark. Quick Info about...
dayton.com

Disney television pilot being filmed in Springfield

A bit of Hollywood is visiting Springfield this week with the production of a television pilot filming in various locations of the city that will leave a lasting impression after the cameras are turned off. ABC Disney along with John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co. are in town for the...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Crews to begin 45-day OH-122 bridge closure in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation says the OH-122 bridge repair project will continue this month with a full closure of the bridge beginning Tuesday. Crews will close the bridge over the Great Miami River on the westside of Middletown for 45 days. Detours will be available...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

Local baseball star lives on through scholarship fund

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Leaving a legacy: It’s something most of us would like to do when we go. Nearly three years after the death of a local baseball star, his legacy is living on in the lives of young athletes all around the Miami Valley. Jeff Kennard spent most of his life in the […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
WIBC.com

Indiana State Fair Announces 5 Free Stage Concerts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has revealed five of the performers set to hit the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage this summer. All shows at the free stage are free with fair admission and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited number of premium section access tickets will be made available in the near future.
Local News Digital

North Vernon Police respond to 3 overdoses in 3 days

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) has been called to three overdose cases over a three-day period. The first two occurred on Sunday, May 29, at about 11:45 a.m. When officers arrived they administered Narcan to both people prior to paramedics getting there. One person was revived and paramedics began advanced life-saving procedures on the second person, who was transported to a hospital. The second individual never recovered and was pronounced deceased.
NORTH VERNON, IN
Fox 19

Jet skier died Sunday at Caesar Creek State Park

WARREN COUNTY (WXIX) - One person died Sunday at Caesar Creek State Park after falling off a jet ski, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). ODNR says the jet skier might have suffered a medical emergency when they died around 4 p.m. Sunday. According to the Massie...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
wgclradio.com

WGCL News – Watch Out for Scams, Warns Attorney General

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers about several scams that have been reported around the state. Damage from recent storms has brought out unscrupulous con artists offering to clean-up debris, repair roofs and rebuild garages. The scammers usually show up unannounced and offer to make the needed repairs...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WHIO Dayton

Over 2,000 without power in Montgomery County

Over 2,000 customers are without power in Montgomery County Monday evening. According to the AES outages map, 2040 customers are without power as of 9:15 p.m. Outages are being reported in the following counties:. Montgomery County: 2040. Greene County: 51. Champaign County: 2. News Center 7 is working to learn...
WANE-TV

Body pulled from river outside North Manchester

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A body was pulled from the Eel River outside North Manchester on Monday. The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that it was conducting a death investigation after the body of a female was found in the Eel River east of North Manchester.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Pal Item | Palladium-Item

1K+
Followers
633
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

pal-item.com has the latest Richmond, Indiana news plus sports, life and local entertainment stories and video.

 http://pal-item.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy