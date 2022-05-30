Free Memory Cafe program returns to Paint the Towne

RICHMOND, Ind. — Memory Cafe for residents with dementia and their caregivers returns June 6 at Paint the Towne.

The free program is a partnership among Paint the Towne, Dementia Friends Indiana and Lifestream Services, according to a news release. It will be 11 a.m. to noon the first Monday of each month at Paint the Towne, 411 N. Eighth St.

The guided watercolor painting class allows individuals to work at their own pace and encourages them to converse while painting. It's a break from the normal routine for those with dementia and an opportunity to socialize and connect with others in a similar situation.

LifeStream is East Central Indiana’s Dementia Friends Administrator, the release said. The Dementia Friends initiative educates communities about dementia, breaks down dementia stigmas and implements changes to make life easier for those with dementia and their loved ones.

More information about Dementia Friends is available online by visiting lifestreaminc.org/initiatives/#dementia or from Hollyn Anderson, the caregiver programs coordinator, at handerson@lifestreaminc.org or 7650425-8472.

Anyone interested in becoming a Dementia Friend can attend a virtual information session 1 to 2 p.m. the second Tuesday of the each month. Register online at dementiafriendsindiana.org/events-calendar .

