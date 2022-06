Severe Weather for May 30, 2022

(KCAU) – Some areas around Siouxland are seeing severe weather reports on Memorial Day.

[4:03 p.m.] A Tornado Watch has been cancelled in several counties in Nebraska. The counties that are still under Tornado Watch until 6 p.m. are as listed below:

Thurston County

Burt County

[11:50 a.m.] A Tornado Watch has been issued for several counties until 6 p.m. See below:

Antelope County, South Dakota (Tornado Watch)

Bon Homme County, South Dakota (Tornado Watch)

Buena Vista County, Iowa (Tornado Watch)

Cedar County, Nebraska (Tornado Watch)

Cherokee County, Iowa (Tornado Watch)

Clay County, Iowa (Tornado Watch)

Clay County, South Dakota (Tornado Watch)

Crawford County, Iowa (Tornado Watch)

Cuming County, Nebraska (Tornado Watch)

Dakota County, Nebraska (Tornado Watch)

Dickinson County, Iowa (Tornado Watch)

Dixon County, Nebraska (Tornado Watch)

Hutchinson County, South Dakota (Tornado Watch)

Ida County, South Dakota (Tornado Watch)

Knox County, Nebraska (Tornado Watch)

Lincoln County, South Dakota (Tornado Watch)

Lyon County, Iowa (Tornado Watch)

Madison County, Nebraska (Tornado Watch)

Monona County, Iowa (Tornado Watch)

O’Brien County, Iowa (Tornado Watch)

Osceola County, Iowa (Tornado Watch)

Pierce County, Iowa (Tornado Watch)

Plymouth County, Iowa (Tornado Watch)

Sioux County, Iowa (Tornado Watch)

Stanton County, Nebraska (Tornado Watch)

Thurston County, Nebraska (Tornado Watch)

Union County, South Dakota (Tornado Watch)

Wayne County, Nebraska (Tornado Watch)

Woodbury County, Iowa (Tornado Watch)

Yankton County, South Dakota (Tornado Watch)

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for multiple counties until 1:30 p.m. See the list below:

Antelope County, Nebraska

Knox County, Nebraska

Wind speeds are expected to be 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph Monday. Counties with wind advisories from noon to 8 p.m. can be found below:

Lyon County, Iowa

Calhoun County, Iowa

Osceola County, Iowa

Dickinson County, Iowa

Sioux County, Iowa

O’Brien County, Iowa

Clay County, Iowa

Crawford County, Iowa

Monona County, Iowa

Palo Alto County, Iowa

Sac County, Iowa

Plymouth County, Iowa

Cherokee County, Iowa

Buena Vista County, Iowa

Woodbury County, Iowa

Ida County, Iowa

Lincoln County, South Dakota

Union County, South Dakota

Clay County, South Dakota

Dixon County, Nebraska

Dakota County, Nebraska

Thurston County, Nebraska

Weather alerts can always be found on our website by clicking here.

The National Weather Service updates its severe weather statements and warnings on their website. Click here to see.

————————————————————————————————————————

[9:14 a.m.] Two counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9:30 a.m. See below:

Cherokee County, Iowa

Plymouth County, Iowa

————————————————————————————————————————

[8:37 a.m.] Warnings have been issued for the following counties:

Lincoln County, South Dakota (Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8:45 a.m.)

Plymouth County, South Dakota (Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8:45 a.m.)

Sioux County, Iowa (Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8:45 a.m.)

Union County, South Dakota (Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8:45 a.m.)

————————————————————————————————————————

[7 a.m.] Warnings have been issued for the following counties:

Lyon County, Iowa

Buena Vista County, Iowa

Dickinson County, Iowa

Osceola County, Iowa

Cherokee County, Iowa

Plymouth County, Iowa

Clay County, Iowa

O’Brien County, Iowa

Sioux County, Iowa

Dakota County, Nebraska

Dixon County, Nebraska

Clay County, South Dakota

Lincoln County, South Dakota

Minnehaha County, South Dakota

Turner County, South Dakota

Yankton County, South Dakota

Union County, South Dakota

The warning expires at 8:15 a.m.

The NWS said the areas include Alcester, Allen, Arnold’s Park, Battle Creek, Beresford, Canton, Centerville, Chancellor, Cherokee, Elk Point, Fulda, George, Harrisburg, Hartley, Hawarden, Hendricks, Holstein, Hull, Hurley, Ida Grove, Inwood, Irene, Ivanhoe, Jackson, Jefferson, Lake Benton, Lakefield, Larchwood, Le Mars, Lennox, Luverne, Marion, Marshall, Milford, Mountain Lake, North Sioux City, Orange City, Parker, Pipestone, Ponca, Rock Rapids, Rock Valley, Sanborn, Sheldon, Sibley, Sioux Center, Sioux City, Sioux Falls, Slayton, South Sioux City, Spencer, Spirit Lake, Storm Lake, Tea, Tyler, Vermillion, Viborg, Wakefield, Windom, Worthington, and Yankton.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.