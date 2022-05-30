ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hepatitis A outbreak linked to organic fresh strawberries: FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating a hepatitis A outbreak, with cases possibly linked to organic fresh strawberries.

The federal agency issued a statement Saturday warning about the “multistate outbreak” and announced the investigation with the CDC, the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

So far, there have been no deaths, but there have been 17 cases and 12 hospitalizations spread between California, Minnesota and Canada, the FDA noted.

The infections in the United States and Canada are “potentially linked” to fresh organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo and HEB.

“Do not eat, serve, or sell FreshKampo or HEB brand organic strawberries purchased between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022,” the FDA noted. “People who purchased FreshKampo and HEB fresh organic strawberries between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022, and then froze those strawberries for later consumption should not eat them.”

The FDA noted the strawberries in question were sold at retailers including Aldi, HEB, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Weis Markets and WinCo Foods.

Hepatitis A symptoms range from yellow skin or eyes, upset stomach, vomiting, stomach pain, fever, dark urine, diarrhea and joint pain, among others.
Investigations reported cases in California, Minnesota and Canada with illness onset dates between March 28 and April 30.

The FDA noted to contact a healthcare provider if showing symptoms of a hepatitis A infection.

Hepatitis a, or inflammation of the liver, is a highly contagious virus that can affect liver function, according to the CDC . Symptoms range from yellow skin or eyes, upset stomach, vomiting, stomach pain, fever, dark urine, diarrhea and joint pain, among others.

