Video shows Russian solider giving middle finger to Ukrainian drone before being blown up

Shocking, new footage shows a Russian soldier flipping off a Ukrainian drone before being blown up by enemy munitions.

In a 90-second clip posted Sunday, a drone zooms in on a group of Russian troops standing around a vehicle. About 17 seconds into the footage, one of the six Russian soldiers turns his head up to the sky, and directs a one-finger salute to the drone.

As the camera pans out, the drone releases a grenade onto the BTR-82A, a 8×8 wheeled armored personnel carrier, causing it to burst into flames.

It’s unclear when and where exactly the footage was taken, though the Ukraine Weapons Tracker Twitter account said it took place in eastern Ukraine, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday is “indescribably difficult” to protect.

The footage was shared a day after Russia reached a grim milestone of losing 30,000 soldiers in its war with Ukraine the country launched in late February .

Amid strong Ukrainian resistance, Russia has also lost 207 planes, 174 helicopters, 1,330 tanks, 628 pieces of artillery, and more than 3,000 armored vehicles, Ukrainian officials previously said.

Despite stalled war efforts, Zelensky said Sunday at the Kremlin is not “serious” about talks to end it, claiming Russian leader Vladimir Putin lives in an “alternative reality.”