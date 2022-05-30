What will the weather be like in Charleston on Memorial Day?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A beautiful and warm day is on tap for this Memorial Day.

Expect a sunny, dry, and very warm Monday with temperatures around 90 for most.

While there is a chance for an isolated pop-up shower, it shouldn’t spoil your Memorial Day plans. The weather will be nice for those events and services, with spotty showers kicking up after lunchtime.

If you are heading to the beach, expect temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Be sure to grab that sunscreen as the UV Index for Monday is ‘very high.’











Stay connected to weather wherever you are — download the Storm Team 2 weather app and turn on your location settings.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.