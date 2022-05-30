ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

What will the weather be like in Charleston on Memorial Day?

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A beautiful and warm day is on tap for this Memorial Day.

Expect a sunny, dry, and very warm Monday with temperatures around 90 for most.

While there is a chance for an isolated pop-up shower, it shouldn’t spoil your Memorial Day plans. The weather will be nice for those events and services, with spotty showers kicking up after lunchtime.

Memorial Day: Did it really start in Charleston, SC?

If you are heading to the beach, expect temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Be sure to grab that sunscreen as the UV Index for Monday is ‘very high.’

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3otCGs_0fujDX1700
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NntFB_0fujDX1700
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IIioE_0fujDX1700
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08nPMg_0fujDX1700
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S43X7_0fujDX1700

Stay connected to weather wherever you are — download the Storm Team 2 weather app and turn on your location settings.

Memorial Day events happening across the Lowcountry Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry cities, counties say they’re ready for hurricane season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2022 Hurricane season is officially underway and preparations are in place across the Lowcountry and statewide. In Charleston County, emergency management leaders started preparing months ago and say they’re ready. “We’ve been prepping for this for over six months now updating plans, having meetings with our sheltering staff, also with […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Hicks: The Sun(shine) has set on another protracted Charleston battle

Don’t expect any tearful bon voyage for Carnival when the Sunshine sails away for the last time. That ship has already sailed. Truth is, few people here will be sad to see the cruise line — or its Charleston-based ship — disappear over the horizon when its contract expires in late 2024. Not the merchants, not the tourism-industrial complex, and certainly not the residents.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Hit or miss rain possible on this Memorial Day!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A typical late spring/summertime day is expected for our Memorial Day with a mix of sun and clouds and isolated showers and storms. Highs will top out in the upper 80s inland, low 80s at the beaches. More of that is on the way as we head into the short work and school week. Highs will climb from the upper 80s on Tuesday to the 90s for the rest of the work week. A cold front will bring a better rain chance on Friday with scattered showers and storms in the forecast. Behind the front, temperatures will drop back into the 80s for the upcoming weekend.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Travelers faced with cancelations and delays Memorial Day Weekend

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Travelers are packing their bags and heading home from Memorial Day Weekend trips, but according to some, not everything has gone as planned. According to the website FlightAware, 1,500+ flights were canceled and more than 12,000 were delayed on Memorial Day as of 5:38 pm. The website reported similar numbers […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Charleston, SC

When it comes to naming their favorite food, most Americans would say that they love a good steak. However, some of them will also add the fact that it's hard to find a place that knows how to prepare a good one, and that's what this article is all about - helping you find some of the best steakhouses in Charleston, South Carolina. According to what various customers have shared online, these three places are all great options for both casual meals and special occasions, so make sure you add them to your list, and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crowds flock to local beaches on Memorial Day

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – People looking to enjoy the beautiful Lowcountry weather flocked to area beaches on Memorial Day. For beachgoers like Jaime Pickle, it meant a day of fun and sun on Folly Beach. “My kids are down at surf camp; we have friends in town visiting and taking it all in,” she […]
FOLLY BEACH, SC
counton2.com

People flock to the beach for Memorial Day

First recorded Memorial Day observance took place …. Travelers faced with cancelations and delays Memorial …. 2 The Point: gun control debate; metal detectors …. Sen. Graham discusses support for ‘Red Flag’ gun …. CCSO investigating shooting at McClellanville gas …. SCDNR conducts courtesy boat inspections ahead of...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Lowcountry Copyright#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

No injuries after overnight Georgetown structure fire

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews responded to an overnight structure fire in Georgetown. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District on Wednesday said crews provided aid to Georgetown County Fire/EMS. The fire started within the 9800 block of Powell Road. AMFD said that no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this […]
counton2.com

National Hurricane Center monitoring area for possible development

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season just days away, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area near the Gulf of Mexico for possible development. Forecasters say a “large and complex” area of low pressure will develop across Central America, the Yucatan Peninsula,...
WCBD Count on 2

Sen. McLeod to attend voter rally in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Senator Mia McLeod, Democratic candidate for governor, will be in the Lowcountry on Thursday. Sen. McLeod will be a featured speaker during a ‘Get Out the Vote’ rally at the International Longshoremen’s Association House of Labor. That event is open to the public and will take place Thursday at 5:30 […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Residents react to mass shooting in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After 10 people were shot and two Charleston County deputies and a Charleston police officer were injured at Memorial Day block party, residents from the Eastside community are responding to the violence. Eastside residents held a press conference Tuesday discussing the shooting and the police failures they say led up to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Fire extinguished at North Charleston scrap metal facility

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters responded to a scrap metal facility in North Charleston after multiple cars caught fire early Wednesday. Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department said 911 received a call around 10:21 a.m. that a “car exploded” at B & D Auto and Scrap Metal off Stokes Avenue. Firefighters observed heavy […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Atlantic Beach Bikefest brings hundreds to Grand Strand

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of people, some from as far away as California, were among those to visit the Grand Strand for Atlantic Beach Bikefest 2022. Alexander McDuffie of Virginia said he has been coming to Atlantic Beach Bike Fest for 14 years and is happy to be back this year. “I’m in […]
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Your Community History: The 'Battle' of Summerville

In March of 1865, the Civil War was all but over. The Confederacy had been defeated and Federal troops scoured towns and cities in the war-torn South snuffing out any remaining resistance as they prepared for occupation during Reconstruction. At the time, Summerville was overrun with previously enslaved people, refugees,...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Community Resource Center hosting ‘massive’ giveaway Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large grocery and hygiene supply giveaway event is happening Saturday in North Charleston. The Community Resource Center is partnering with the Charleston Hispanic Association and Bundles of Joy to distribute groceries, baby products, and hygiene products on Saturday, June 4, starting at 11 a.m. The event will also have […]
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley HS baseball found a way in 2022

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – “It just doesn’t feel real. It’s just crazy to think about,” Berkeley HS stating pitcher Cole Greer said. A moment that will forever be etched in Berkeley High School baseball lore, still doesn’t feel real for the class five a champs. “No, it’s unbelievable. I don’t know how to describe […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy