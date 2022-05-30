A full slate of events is underway in Boalsburg for Memorial Day. Here’s the schedule
Boalsburg’s Memorial Day festivities are back, with thousands expected to celebrate in the village known as the “birthplace of Memorial Day.”
It kicks off at 8:30 a.m., with a Memorial Day run at Blue Spring Park. All streets inside the village are closed from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Parking is available at the Pennsylvania Military Museum and Boal Mansion, with a shuttle available from the Boal Mansion.
On its Facebook page, the Boalsburg Fire Company posted a full schedule of events for the day.
Here’s a look at what’s happening at locations around the village:
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — St. John’s United Church of Christ, 218 N. Church St.: baked goods sale outside, soup sale inside and kid’s games in the yard
9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Boalsburg Garden Club Plant Sale
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Vendors on Church and Main streets
9 a.m.-5 p.m. — Pennsylvania Military Museum: AACA Car Show; the museum will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Boalsburg Fireman’s Carnival
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Blacksmith Shop, located on the east side of the township building: blacksmithing demonstrations
10 a.m.-noon — Dan & Galla Musical Show at the Heritage Museum
5:45 p.m. — Walk to the Cemetery
6 p.m. — Cemetery ceremony (emceed by Jeff Brown)
Boalsburg Heritage Museum, 304 E. Main St.
Tour the house, see antique carriages and wagons in the barn, and sample a cookie baked on the open-hearth fireplace in the summer kitchen. Children’s games will be held outside.
Music starts at 10 a.m. with the Dan and Galla Musical Show.
Boal Mansion (Grounds open 10 a.m.-4 pm )
WWI Doughboy Reenactors:
11 a.m. and 1 p.m. — Bayonet drill demonstration
Noon and 2 p.m. — Rifle demonstration
9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. — Special 30-minute tours of the Columbus & Museum Armory
10 a.m.-5 p.m. — 19th century cricket game demonstration
10 a.m.-5 p.m. — Artisans and food vendors, history book sale, kid’s activities and bounce house
10:30 a.m. — Bellefonte Municipal Band
12:30 p.m. — JT Thompson and The Denicats
2:30 p.m. — OverHead
Memorial Day stage entertainment
10:30-11:30 a.m. — SCAHS Jazz Band
11:30 a.m.-noon — St. Joe A ‘Capella
Noon-1 p.m. — Little German Band
12:30 p.m. — Maypole Dance, Central PA Dance Workshop
1:30-2:30 p.m. — Screaming Ducks
2:30-3 p.m. — Bob Timney
3-4 p.m. — Pure Cane Sugar
Visit Memorial Day in Boalsburg’s Facebook page for updates.
Comments / 0