Boalsburg, PA

A full slate of events is underway in Boalsburg for Memorial Day. Here’s the schedule

By CDT staff reports
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

Boalsburg’s Memorial Day festivities are back, with thousands expected to celebrate in the village known as the “birthplace of Memorial Day.”

It kicks off at 8:30 a.m., with a Memorial Day run at Blue Spring Park. All streets inside the village are closed from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Parking is available at the Pennsylvania Military Museum and Boal Mansion, with a shuttle available from the Boal Mansion.

On its Facebook page, the Boalsburg Fire Company posted a full schedule of events for the day.

Here’s a look at what’s happening at locations around the village:

9 a.m.-3 p.m. — St. John’s United Church of Christ, 218 N. Church St.: baked goods sale outside, soup sale inside and kid’s games in the yard

9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Boalsburg Garden Club Plant Sale

10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Vendors on Church and Main streets

9 a.m.-5 p.m. — Pennsylvania Military Museum: AACA Car Show; the museum will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Boalsburg Fireman’s Carnival

10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Blacksmith Shop, located on the east side of the township building: blacksmithing demonstrations

10 a.m.-noon — Dan & Galla Musical Show at the Heritage Museum

5:45 p.m. — Walk to the Cemetery

6 p.m. — Cemetery ceremony (emceed by Jeff Brown)

Boalsburg Heritage Museum, 304 E. Main St.

Tour the house, see antique carriages and wagons in the barn, and sample a cookie baked on the open-hearth fireplace in the summer kitchen. Children’s games will be held outside.

Music starts at 10 a.m. with the Dan and Galla Musical Show.

Boal Mansion (Grounds open 10 a.m.-4 pm )

WWI Doughboy Reenactors:

11 a.m. and 1 p.m. — Bayonet drill demonstration

Noon and 2 p.m. — Rifle demonstration

9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. — Special 30-minute tours of the Columbus & Museum Armory

10 a.m.-5 p.m. — 19th century cricket game demonstration

10 a.m.-5 p.m. — Artisans and food vendors, history book sale, kid’s activities and bounce house

10:30 a.m. — Bellefonte Municipal Band

12:30 p.m. — JT Thompson and The Denicats

2:30 p.m. — OverHead

Memorial Day stage entertainment

10:30-11:30 a.m. — SCAHS Jazz Band

11:30 a.m.-noon — St. Joe A ‘Capella

Noon-1 p.m. — Little German Band

12:30 p.m. — Maypole Dance, Central PA Dance Workshop

1:30-2:30 p.m. — Screaming Ducks

2:30-3 p.m. — Bob Timney

3-4 p.m. — Pure Cane Sugar

Visit Memorial Day in Boalsburg’s Facebook page for updates.

Centre Daily Times

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

