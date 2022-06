(from Virginia State Police) At 7:46 p.m. on Friday (May 27), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 460 and Route 623 (Cascade Dr.). A 2012 Chevrolet Impala was traveling east on Route 460 when it attempted to make a left turn onto Route 623 (Cascade Dr.) and struck a 2019 Ford F150 that was traveling west on Route 460. The impact of the crash caused the Ford to run off the right side of the road and overturn in a flooded creek bed.

GILES COUNTY, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO