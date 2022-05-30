ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Veteran taking a step for each American life lost in Vietnam War

KCTV 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cause of the fire at Buzzard Beach was still being investigated Tuesday afternoon. The National World War One Museum and Memorial commemorated those who made the ultimate...

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 1

Related
24/7 Wall St.

50 of the Most Decorated War Heroes in American History

There is no greater service to the nation than giving one’s life for one’s country. President Abraham Lincoln movingly referred to sacrifice of Union soldiers in his Gettysburg Address in 1863 as the “last full measure of devotion.” The United States honors military heroes on holidays including Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day at […]
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Heroes' reward: Small towns pay tribute to five World War II veterans on Memorial Day

A prisoner of war in a Nazi camp. A D-Day survivor from Normandy Beach. And a Navy gunner on a destroyer that hunted German U-boats. These men are among several to be honored as grand marshals of Memorial Day parades in their small towns across New York. As the number of World War II veterans dwindles every year, a slice of history dies with them. Monday is a day to cherish these men from a dying era, modern-day veterans say.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam War#Veteran#American Life#Wwi Museum Memorial
The Independent

US puts $5m bounty on ‘drug queen’ thought to head notorious Honduran crime cartel

The US government has put a $5m bounty on a grandmother “drug queen” it claims heads up a notorious Honduran crime cartel.Herlinda Bobadilla, who is also known as La Chinda, is accused by officials of leading a criminal family that smuggles cocaine from Honduras to the US.The reward is also being offered for the arrest of her sons, Juan Carlos and Tito Montes Bobadilla.Authorities accuse Ms Bobadilla of running a drug smuggling network using planes, boats, and trucks that move the drugs from Colombia through Panama, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, and eventually into the United States.“Their leadership roles in the Montes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
The Independent

Where did Memorial Day start and why do Americans celebrate it?

Americans are celebrating Memorial Day on Monday 30 May, in honour of those who have lost their lives serving in the US military.The holiday, which also marks the unofficial start to summer, is observed annually on the last Monday of May, with most Americans receiving the day off from work.The nation commemorates the holiday with a service at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, with the president typically laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.Across the country, people wear red poppies in tribute to the fallen soldiers and participate in parades. This is everything you need...
FESTIVAL
CBS News

Honoring the Japanese-American soldiers who fought in WWII

As we observe Memorial Day, we take a look back at the often overlooked 33,000 Japanese-Americans who served during World War II. Barry Peterson tells the story of the 442nd Regiment, which was mostly made up of Japanese-American soldiers fighting even while their family members were forced into internment camps.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy