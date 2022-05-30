Body of missing paddleboarder recovered

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - The body of a 39-year-old man who went missing in Lake Keechelus was recovered nearly a week later, authorities say. According to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, Cheng Chen was at the lake with his family and was paddleboarding on the lake, located up in Snoqualmie Pass. Authorities say he lost his balance and fell into the freezing water; his kids saw him fall, and ran to tell the mother.

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO