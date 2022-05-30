Body of missing paddleboarder recovered

POULSBO, Wash. - Kitsap County rescue crews are working to save a man who went over a seaside embankment in Poulsbo, chasing after his dog who fell from the same bluff. According to Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue, a married couple’s dog went over the embankment near NE Passage View Ln, and the two rushed after it. Both fell down the slope and could not get back up.
POULSBO, Wash. — A dog hit by a truck and abandoned at the vet now has a new family in Kitsap County. Michael Taylor has put hundreds of tattoos on people at his Poulsbo parlor, but they're nothing compared to the mark now left on his heart. "Dogs are...
AUBURN, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who caused more than $7,000 in property damage by throwing rocks at windows on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Auburn Police Department (APD) shared photos of the suspect that were taken from a nearby security camera. The...
Sumner police are asking the public for help to identify a woman wanted for a suspected luring of a child in Sumner on Tuesday. At around 8:45 p.m. on May 31, witnesses told police that a woman approached a 5-year-old child who was playing alone in the 15400 block of Washington Street in Sumner.
TACOMA, Wash. — A man accused of repeatedly vandalizing a Tacoma woman’s home was arrested Tuesday afternoon. On May 25, officers spoke with a woman who lives in the 100 block of East 68th Street, about a man who had broken windows at her home. Tacoma police said...
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Some criminals try to change their clothes when running from law enforcement. Two recent suspects in Bellingham tried to see if that method worked in a rather unusual way. Court documents state that Whatcom County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to pull over a car with no license...
BOTHELL, Wash. — The driver of a pickup was hurt after slamming into a power pole and then hitting a business. The crash happened on Monday evening at the corner of Bothell Way Northeast and Reder Way. Bothell police said the driver had a medical issue before the pickup...
KENT, Wash. - A fugitive wanted for murder was shot and killed by police in Kent on Wednesday while officers were attempting to arrest the suspect. Around 5:45 pm, members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force — which includes officers from regional jurisdictions — attempted to serve a warrant at the residence of a fugitive wanted for murder in the 3500 block of South 222nd Place in Kent.
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. - Traffic has resumed on eastbound I-90 near 77th Avenue on Mercer Island, which was previously blocked by a car crash and fire. According to WSDOT, a car collision underneath the 77th Ave bridge blocked all of the eastbound lanes. At least one of the cars caught fire and was billowing black smoke from under the bridge.
Man charged with malicious mischief for allegedly harassing Tacoma homeowner, damaging home. In late May, FOX 13 spoke to homeowner and single mom Ginger Rivera, who said a man she didn't know was seen on camera smashing her fence, throwing things through her window, and even leaving dead animals in her yard, according to court documents.
MARATHON, Fla. — A parasail struck the old Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys on Monday, killing a woman and injuring her son and nephew. Update 11:33 p.m. EDT May 31: A boat captain intentionally cut a parasailing cable tethering the vacationing mother and two boys to the vessel, police confirmed to the Miami Herald late Tuesday.
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A man was injured Monday night while trying to get his stolen motorcycle back. The incident happened in Puyallup’s South Hill area at about 6:30 p.m. Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department told FOX 13 News that the man called to report that he was shot.
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - The body of a 39-year-old man who went missing in Lake Keechelus was recovered nearly a week later, authorities say. According to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, Cheng Chen was at the lake with his family and was paddleboarding on the lake, located up in Snoqualmie Pass. Authorities say he lost his balance and fell into the freezing water; his kids saw him fall, and ran to tell the mother.
DARRINGTON, Wash. — There is a large police presence at the Whitehorse Trail in Snohomish County, according to the sheriff's office. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office tweeted it received reports of a suspect shooting into the air. The suspect was not cooperative with deputies on the scene initially and was taken into custody after being located by a K9 team.
A man spotted speeding and weaving in and out of traffic in Mountlake Terrace was arrested with several guns and drugs after deputies pulled him over, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. On the afternoon of May 27, deputies saw a gray Mercedes driving over 80 mph, while...
SPANAWAY, Wash. — The family of a mother killed by gunfire has a message for her killer – turn yourself in. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD), Angelina Palmer was shot and killed at a Spanaway gas station on May 27. Investigators said she was an innocent bystander caught in the middle of an altercation between people in two different vehicles.
Animal Control Officer Kevin Mack found himself “unsticking” a stuck muskrat recently. A caring neighbor called about an animal trapped in a fence not far from the Animal Shelter. Mack asked them to send a photo and was surprised to see that it was a muskrat. There is...
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Fed up with trailhead break-ins, a Bellingham man started a citizen’s brigade that monitors parking lots. They can’t arrest anyone, but the hope is that their presence will prevent these petty crimes from happening. Steve Avila founded the Whatcom County-based watchdog group. Avila says...
Firefighters in Central Washington rescued an injured paraglider on Saturday. Video posted on social media by the Wenatchee Valley Firefighters Union shows firefighters from Chelan and Douglas counties, sheriff’s deputies and paramedics treating the paraglider on a hillside in the Swakane Canyon area. Similar rescues “are becoming more and...
