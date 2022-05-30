The 45th Infantry Division Museum Hosts Annual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony

The 45th Infantry Division Museum hosted its annual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony Monday morning.

The ceremony began at 10 a.m. and was free and open to everyone in the metro.

It included music from the 145th army band with a speech from guest speaker, Oklahoma Adjutant General Thomas Mancino.

After the ceremony wraps up, everyone is encouraged to visit the 45th Infantry Museum, which always has free admission.

Overflow parking will be available for the ceremony south across 36th Street in the parking lot around the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs.

