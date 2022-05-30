ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Lowest-earning counties in Vermont

By Stacker, Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24vKja_0fujCfEg00

MONTPELIER, Vt. ( STACKER ) -Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Vermont using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

#14. Chittenden County

– Median household income: $73,647
— 18.8% above state median, 17.2% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 34.8%
— #249 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
— #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#13. Grand Isle County

– Median household income: $71,587
— 15.5% above state median, 13.9% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 31.6%
— #349 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
— #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Vermont likely to elect its 1st woman to Congress this year

#12. Addison County

– Median household income: $68,825
— 11.1% above state median, 9.5% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 31.5%
— #351 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 6.4%
— #2,893 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#11. Franklin County

– Median household income: $65,485
— 5.7% above state median, 4.2% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 27.4%
— #554 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%
— #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#10. Lamoille County

– Median household income: $64,003
— 3.3% above state median, 1.8% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 26.9%
— #588 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
— #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#9. Washington County

– Median household income: $62,791
— 1.3% above state median, 0.1% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 27.7%
— #530 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%
— #2,020 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bennington ranks as No. 2 best retirement county in Vermont

#8. Windsor County

– Median household income: $60,987
— 1.6% below state median, 3.0% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 25.5%
— #698 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%
— #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#7. Orange County

– Median household income: $60,925
— 1.7% below state median, 3.1% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 23.3%
— #910 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%
— #2,667 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#6. Bennington County

– Median household income: $56,183
— 9.3% below state median, 10.6% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 25.0%
— #754 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%
— #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#5. Rutland County

– Median household income: $56,139
— 9.4% below state median, 10.7% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 21.4%
— #1,193 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 10.8%
— #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Vermont ranks No. 1 for elections management

#4. Windham County

– Median household income: $51,985
— 16.1% below state median, 17.3% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 22.4%
— #1,037 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%
— #1,636 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#3. Caledonia County

– Median household income: $50,563
— 18.4% below state median, 19.5% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 18.8%
— #1,602 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%
— #1,794 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#2. Orleans County

– Median household income: $49,168
— 20.7% below state median, 21.8% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 17.3%
— #1,906 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%
— #1,098 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#1. Essex County

– Median household income: $44,349
— 28.4% below state median, 29.4% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 11.6%
— #2,829 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
— #1,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 3

Ray D
2d ago

that's why you follow the money. if you take crappy wages you are enabling the businesses to expect that to be the norm. you are part of the problem

Reply
2
Related
mynbc5.com

Vermont enters second year of spongy moth outbreak

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Across western Vermont, spongy moths have been covering trees and homes for the past few weeks. "It's like if you go outside and it's a caterpillar apocalypse," said Erin Torres, a Colchester resident. This spring was not easy for Torres, fighting an invasion of spongy...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont State Police prepares to move into new Berlin Barracks

Vermont Business Magazine Troopers who cover central Vermont will move late this week from Middlesex into a new barracks in Berlin, the first new Vermont State Police field station since Westminster opened in 2016. Housed in a completely remodeled building that served for years as the Mid-State Library, the new...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
City
Montpelier, VT
NEWS10 ABC

New state bill offers green alternatives to burial

Throughout the pandemic, New Yorkers were faced with tough decisions regarding end-of-life care and the rising cost of dying. In an effort to reduce overall costs, the Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, and Asian Legislative Caucus are supporting two pieces of legislation that would both update the wrongful death law and allow for cemetery alternatives that are economic and eco-friendly.
POLITICS
97.5 WOKQ

These Are the Silliest Street Names in New Hampshire

Ever drive by a street sign and go "wow, I need that"?. No, I am not talking about stealing street signs. I am talking about the hilarious street names that you pass by and laugh out loud. I was always so jealous of the people who grew up on those...
POLITICS
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

12 Unwritten New Hampshire Rules That All Granite Staters Know

It's always interesting to hear what newcomers and out-of-staters think about where we live. Often times their observations are obvious. For instance, someone who's lived in Florida their whole life will definitely be shocked when experiencing their first frigid New England winter. Other times, though, they may be thinking of something more specific or obscure, like not legally having to wear a helmet on a motorcycle.
heneyrealtors.com

5 Best Things About Living In Vermont

Vermont is a great place to live! Every community has its own personality and unique qualities, but every community is connected by the beautiful landscape from the Green Mountain range meandering the length of the state from the south to the north. Heney Realtors has been serving central Vermont since 1956. Our agents look forward to helping you find your very own town to call home and welcoming you as a new neighbor in our lovely state. We love the food, the arts, and the great outdoors. We think you will too. Here are five of the best things about living in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#Economy#Household Income#U S Census Bureau#Americans#The U S Census Bureau
matadornetwork.com

5 Scenic Backroads To Explore in Vermont This Summer

Forget the interstate. The backroads of Vermont offer travelers 360º views, centuries-old history, and a beautiful way to slow down. In valleys flanked by Green Mountain summits, dirt lanes wind past meadows lit by fireflies on summer evenings. Two-lane roads link country stores to village centers where white-steepled churches preside.
VERMONT STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Push to pass gun legislation in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Lawmakers are looking at a package of gun bills that were introduced in New York State Legislature. After the Buffalo Massacre was live streamed on social media, the New York Attorney General launched an investigation into the platforms and the role they may have played. Lawmakers this week are trying to go […]
POLITICS
miltonindependent.com

Free take home COVID-19 tests are available to order in Vermont

Vermonters, and all Americans, are eligible to order eight free at-home COVID-19 tests at COVID.gov/tests. Those registering will be required to fill out their first name, last name and shipping address. If they want shipping updates they will also have to enter their email. Those who need to order over...
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
vermont.gov

Be on the Alert for Spotted Lanternfly in Vermont

June 1, 2022 | Montpelier VT – The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is asking the public to keep an eye out for the invasive pest known as spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) during the spring landscaping season. This is due to the risk of egg masses being accidentally brought in on shipments of nursery stock imported from other states that may have an established spotted lanternfly (SLF) infestation. This invasive bug is not yet known to have established a breeding population in Vermont. The Agency educates the nursery industry about the threat and actions that it can take to keep the invasive pest out of Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Pandemic, low-pay driving forces behind Vt. Statehouse exodus

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A legislative sea-change is coming to the Vermont Statehouse, with an unusually large number of state lawmakers either not seeking re-election or running for higher office. Ten lawmakers -- or one-third of the Vermont Senate are stepping back, and dozens of House lawmakers are also stepping...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Federal grant approved for study of Abenaki carvings in Bellows Falls

The project — a collaboration between the Elnu Abenaki and the Rockingham town government — is the beginning of further educational opportunities imagined by local advocates. It comes as Vermont’s state-recognized Abenakis have faced scrutiny from the Odanak Abenaki in Canada. Read the story on VTDigger here: Federal grant approved for study of Abenaki carvings in Bellows Falls.
VERMONT STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy