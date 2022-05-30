ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi father arrested in connection with son’s shooting death

 3 days ago
A Mississippi father has been arrested in connection with his son’s death.

News sources report that Julius Henry II was arrested in connection with the death of his adult son, Julius IV, who was shot and killed in Amite County.

News reports indicate that Julius IV was shot inside a home on South Greensburg Road at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, May 28.

Investigators have reportedly charged the father with murder in connection with the shooting.

Joan Milton
2d ago

This is So sad I pray that families would come to know God and Jesus to find love and peace for each other in Jesus's name I pray.

Derrica Baskin
2d ago

It's sad when a family member kills another family member.What is this world coming to,All this killing!!

Texawi
2d ago

Magnolia State Live….. Claims it provides Mississippians with…..NOW GET THIS….. Original and smartly curated news, politics, etc.! I almost spit my food out across the table when I saw that!! LMMFAO!! PLEASE!!

