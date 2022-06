MECOSTA COUNTY — The Mecosta County Commission on Aging is seeking volunteers to help service seniors in the community. Here are a couple of opportunities. Home Maintenance: Spring is here and summer’s just around the corner. Now is the time of year we get outside and get some exercise and fresh air. What better way to exercise than to help our community seniors keep up with their yard work?

MECOSTA COUNTY, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO