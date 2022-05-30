ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

RAM hosts Philly marbles tournament

By Rick Cawley
Norristown Times Herald
 3 days ago

When I was approached by the fine folks at the Roxborough Church to cover a marbles tournament, my first reaction was “Come on, marbles? Is that even a real sport?” So I figured I could stop by Ridge Avenue Methodist Church, who were hosting this year’s Philadelphia Marbles Tournament, snap a...

www.timesherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Norristown Times Herald

Morgan Reilly coming home with ‘Freestyle Love Supreme’

Like most musicians, actors or dancers, Morgan Reilly spent 2020 debating whether she should make a career change. Having been a professional stage actor since the age of 3, and later a singer making inroads in New York’s music scene, the COVID pandemic sent Reilly back to her parents’ house in Allentown.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Philadelphia man charged in 2019 fatal stabbing of boyfriend in Pottstown

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man is accused of fatally stabbing a Pottstown man with whom he was romantically involved in 2019 and burying his body at an arboretum. Keshaun L. Sheffield, 20, of the 6700 block of Musgrave Street, was arraigned on Wednesday on charges of first- and third-degree murder, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, receiving stolen property, possessing instruments of crime and access device fraud in connection with the alleged Aug. 19, 2019, fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Rashid Young inside the Pottstown apartment they shared.
POTTSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wildwood, PA
City
Marble, PA
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Pottstown couple feted for 80 years of marriage, longest in Pennsylvania

POTTSTOWN — When Martha Pish was born, she was the youngest of 13 children and weighed only 2 pounds. Martha’s older sister was a nurse who helped to deliver her and did not expect Martha to live through the night, according to the family lore. “But they wrapped her in a blanket and put her in a shoe box on top of the stove,” according to Martha’s daughter, Anita Scherer.
POTTSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls And Boys#Marbles#The Roxborough Church#Asap#Espn#Green Woods Charter#Shawmont School
Norristown Times Herald

Pottstown mourns lives lost in explosion during prayer vigil

POTTSTOWN — “You watch a Hollywood movie and you say ‘wow, look at those effects, those explosions’,” said the Rev. Justin Valentine. “You watch the news about some disaster in some faraway place about people you’ve never met before,” said Valentine, who is the pastor of Kingdom Life Church in Pottstown and son of former mayor Sharon Thomas.
POTTSTOWN, PA
phl17.com

Man shot while fighting a man on Market Street

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot in West Philadelphia Sunday while he was fighting a man. The incident happened on the 5900 block of Market Street around 6:33 pm. According to police, a 31-year-old man fought with another man along the street. Another man, police say, shot him once in the left leg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Pottstown mayor, schools chief among the first on scene of fatal shooting

POTTSTOWN — The fatal shooting and vehicle crash that happened on West Street Sunday occurred just minutes after, and two blocks away from, the prayer vigil for the victims of Thursday’s home explosion that killed five people. People were still milling around the parking lot of Pottstown High...
POTTSTOWN, PA
mocoshow.com

Signage is Up at The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club is coming soon to 8240 Fenton Street in Downtown Silver Spring and a recent Instagram post by the restaurant shows that another step closer to opening has been taken as signage is up at the upcoming restaurant. The restaurant, which will feature breakfast all day, but will...
SILVER SPRING, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Norristown Times Herald

LGBT Center to host ribbon-cutting at new satellite location in Pottstown

READING — The LGBT Center of Greater Reading announced it will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception at its new satellite location in Pottstown, formally opening its doors to the community at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 6. “The LGBTQIA+ population is underserved and underrepresented in Montgomery County, just...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Fire Chief: Pottstown home explosion was not caused by meth lab

POTTSTOWN — Officials in charge of the investigation into the Hale Street home explosion that killed five people last Thursday are not yet ready to say what the cause was, but they will say what it wasn’t. It was not a methamphetamine lab, as has been speculated relentlessly...
POTTSTOWN, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Slick Rick, Rakim, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Big Daddy Kane, Das EFX, and Positive K at Stage AE: OpenStreetsPGH (Sun., 5/29/22)

For rap aficionados Stage AE has The Citizen Science Lab presenting Flying Beyond Intergalactic Boundaries Through STEM! The concert features Slick Rick, Rakim, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Big Daddy Kane, Das EFX, and Positive K. Slick Rick got his start in the mid-1980s with Doug E. Fresh & the Get Fresh Crew. He then became the third rapper to be signed to Def Jam records. His music has been heavily sampled by other rappers including Snoop Dog. Rakim, a highly respected and influential rapper and record producer was one half of the hip hop duo Eric B. & Rakim. DJ Jazzy Jeff teamed up with the Fresh Prince, Will Smith, for a hot hip hop duo outta West Philadelphia. The partnership produced hits like “Summertime” and “Parents Just Don’t Understand.” Doors open at 3 p.m. 400 North Shore Ave., North Shore.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Letter: Can Pennsylvania go 100% renewable by 2050?

Two Pennsylvania state senators, Katie Muth and Amanda Cappelletti, are prime sponsors of a bill (SB872) creating a legislative framework for Pennsylvania to reach 100% renewables by 2050. Rep. Chris Rabb has introduced a similar bill (HB100) in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Sens. Muth and Cappelletti will speak in Pottstown this coming Sunday to those interested in how we can achieve this stretch goal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Norristown Times Herald

Man sent to prison for illegal gun possession in Bridgeport

NORRISTOWN — A Delaware man was sentenced to time in a Pennsylvania prison after he was found in possession of a handgun with an obliterated serial number during a traffic stop in Bridgeport. Jose Diaz Moreno, 23, of East Avon Drive in Claymont, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court...
BRIDGEPORT, PA
Norristown Times Herald

PLANNING AHEAD: Memorial Day — its history and a time to remember [Column]

Memorial Day, the last Monday in May, is often remembered as the beginning of the summer season and thought of as a tribute to veterans. However, veterans are honored on the day named for them and Memorial Day actually is for those who gave their lives in U.S. military service. The history of the holiday goes back to its origin following the War Between the States, the Civil War.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy