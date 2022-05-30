RAM hosts Philly marbles tournament

For rap aficionados Stage AE has The Citizen Science Lab presenting Flying Beyond Intergalactic Boundaries Through STEM! The concert features Slick Rick, Rakim, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Big Daddy Kane, Das EFX, and Positive K. Slick Rick got his start in the mid-1980s with Doug E. Fresh & the Get Fresh Crew. He then became the third rapper to be signed to Def Jam records. His music has been heavily sampled by other rappers including Snoop Dog. Rakim, a highly respected and influential rapper and record producer was one half of the hip hop duo Eric B. & Rakim. DJ Jazzy Jeff teamed up with the Fresh Prince, Will Smith, for a hot hip hop duo outta West Philadelphia. The partnership produced hits like “Summertime” and “Parents Just Don’t Understand.” Doors open at 3 p.m. 400 North Shore Ave., North Shore.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO