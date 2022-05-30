MANITOU BEACH — Divers have recovered the body of an Ohio man who drowned Sunday afternoon in Devils Lake.

Thomas OLeary's body was found and removed from the lake just after 5 p.m. Monday, the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office reported.

According to sheriff’s deputies, two families from Sylvania, Ohio, rented a cottage on Devils Lake for the Memorial Day weekend. The families were out tubing with their children. The 39-year-old victim from Sylvania was getting ready to go tubing with his daughter. Prior to starting, OLeary and the child fell off the tube. OLeary went under the water and never came back to the surface. The children were all wearing life vests; the victim was not. The girl who was in the water has no medical issues.

Alcohol was not a factor in this incident, the release said.

The possible drowning was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, the release said.

The Addison Fire Department, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol were the first on the scene and attempted to rescue the victim almost immediately but were unsuccessful, Sunday's news release said.

The sheriff’s office dive team was called to the scene, then the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team also was called to assist in the search efforts. The search was suspended overnight Sunday for the safety of the divers and other emergency personnel.

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office also was assisted by the Michigan State Police dive team, the Toledo Fire Department dive team, the Somerset Township Fire Department and the Liberty Township Fire Department, who brought its sonar unit.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Devils Lake drowning victim's body recovered Monday afternoon