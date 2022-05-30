ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Learn some Delaware history at these 4 programs in June

By Charles Megginson
 3 days ago
DELAWARE PUBLIC ARCHIVES/GEORGE AND IRENE CALEY POSTCARD COLLECTION

The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will sponsor seven special events during the month of June 2022.

A full schedule is included below. Admission is free and open to the public, but reservations are required for some programs. Go to this link for additional information and reservation instructions.

Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11, 2022

  • Separation Day. Celebration marking the 246th anniversary of Delaware’s separation from Great Britain and Pennsylvania and the formation of the Delaware State. Event includes activities at the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum . Downtown New Castle. Friday, 6–9:30 p.m. Saturday, Noon–10 p.m. 302-323-4453.

Saturday, June 11, 2022

  • Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site: Touring the homestead. Join historical interpreters for this introductory program on the history of the Cooch’s Bridge homestead. Learn about some of the individuals who lived on the property, how they shaped the land around them and how the location’s landscape contributed to national history. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site, 961 Old Baltimore Pike, Newark. Tours at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Limit 20 visitors per tour. Free admission but reservations required. Call 302-922-7116 or email CBmuseum@delaware.gov .

Saturday, June 18, 2022

  • Rosedale Beach. Virtual Juneteenth program from the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Zwaanendael Museum in which Tamara Burks discusses the Millsboro, Del. resort/hotel where Black, Indigenous and other people of color found relaxation and entertainment from the 1900s to the 1970s. Program streamed live via Zoom. 4 p.m. Free admission but reservations required. Call 302-645-1148 or email zmuseum@delaware.gov .

Saturday, June 25, 2022

  • An Uphill Battle: The Unfulfilled Promise of the Civil War 1865-1896. At the end of the Civil War, great change seemed promised with the first federal civil rights acts and amendments. Why instead did the nation descend into segregation? In recognition of Juneteenth, lead historic-site interpreter Gavin Malone explores the constitutional amendments, the first federal civil rights acts, Delaware’s political climate and reactions to federal legislation ending with the Plessy decision. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Old State House , 25 The Green, Dover. 1 p.m. Call 302-744-5054 or email OSHmuseum@delaware.gov .

This story is a republished press release from the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs.

