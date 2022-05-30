ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Learn some Delaware history at these 4 programs in June

By Charlie Megginson
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tS9IL_0fujC3yR00

DELAWARE PUBLIC ARCHIVES/GEORGE AND IRENE CALEY POSTCARD COLLECTION

The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will sponsor seven special events during the month of June 2022.

A full schedule is included below. Admission is free and open to the public, but reservations are required for some programs. Go to this link for additional information and reservation instructions.

Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11, 2022

  • Separation Day. Celebration marking the 246th anniversary of Delaware’s separation from Great Britain and Pennsylvania and the formation of the Delaware State. Event includes activities at the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum . Downtown New Castle. Friday, 6–9:30 p.m. Saturday, Noon–10 p.m. 302-323-4453.

Saturday, June 11, 2022

  • Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site: Touring the homestead. Join historical interpreters for this introductory program on the history of the Cooch’s Bridge homestead. Learn about some of the individuals who lived on the property, how they shaped the land around them and how the location’s landscape contributed to national history. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site, 961 Old Baltimore Pike, Newark. Tours at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Limit 20 visitors per tour. Free admission but reservations required. Call 302-922-7116 or email CBmuseum@delaware.gov .

Saturday, June 18, 2022

  • Rosedale Beach. Virtual Juneteenth program from the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Zwaanendael Museum in which Tamara Burks discusses the Millsboro, Del. resort/hotel where Black, Indigenous and other people of color found relaxation and entertainment from the 1900s to the 1970s. Program streamed live via Zoom. 4 p.m. Free admission but reservations required. Call 302-645-1148 or email zmuseum@delaware.gov .

Saturday, June 25, 2022

  • An Uphill Battle: The Unfulfilled Promise of the Civil War 1865-1896. At the end of the Civil War, great change seemed promised with the first federal civil rights acts and amendments. Why instead did the nation descend into segregation? In recognition of Juneteenth, lead historic-site interpreter Gavin Malone explores the constitutional amendments, the first federal civil rights acts, Delaware’s political climate and reactions to federal legislation ending with the Plessy decision. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Old State House , 25 The Green, Dover. 1 p.m. Call 302-744-5054 or email OSHmuseum@delaware.gov .

This story is a republished press release from the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs.

Comments / 0

Related
delaware.gov

Governor Carney, First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney Announce Compassionate Champion Awardees

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney and First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney on Tuesday announced the 2022 Compassionate Champion Awardees. The Compassionate Champion Awards recognize individuals, organizations, and educational institutions across the State of Delaware that provide trauma-informed services in a manner consistent with the Delaware Developmental Framework for Trauma-Informed Care.
DELAWARE STATE
delaware.gov

Delaware’s P-EBT Program Expanded to Children Under Age 6 in Households Receiving SNAP

NEW CASTLE (June 1, 2022) – Delaware families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits will get emergency food assistance through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program for children under the age of 6 living in their households. Eligible SNAP households will receive P-EBT for the 2021-2022 school year (September 2021 through June 2022).
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Start of Delaware auditor’s corruption trial delayed by argument over proper venue

Opening arguments — and perhaps the start of the trial itself — were postponed Tuesday in the theft and corruption case against Delaware state auditor Kathy McGuiness. The issue that threw a wrench into the proceeding is whether the case should be tried in New Castle County as opposed to Kent County, where McGuiness has her main office. McGuiness lives in the Sussex County town of Rehoboth Beach. She has an office in Wilmington, and often attends work-related events in Wilmington and other locations in New Castle County.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Dover, DE
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Delaware Government
City
Newark, DE
City
Millsboro, DE
Cape Gazette

Drive-on beaches are a Delaware tradition

Now that the unofficial start of summer has arrived, the drive-on beaches at Delaware state parks will begin to fill up every weekend. The issue has been in the spotlight the last several years, with the state limiting surf-fishing passes. In this image from 1930, Tilly Van Trump (Beasley) and her cousins enjoy a day on the beach in Rehoboth. It doesn’t appear they have a fishing line in the water, though.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Here’s where to attend Memorial Day programs, parades today

While Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer and beach season, its purpose is to honor the men and women who have given their lives serving America.  Here’s a list of Memorial Day ceremonies and parades in Delaware today, arranged in chronological order:  The Harrington Memorial Day parade starts at 9 a.m. on Dorman Street, then runs on Commerce ... Read More
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#The Delaware State#Old Baltimore Pike
delaware.gov

Division Of Public Health Launches New Delaware WIC Educational Website

DOVER, DE (June 1, 2022) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is announcing the launch of Delaware WIC’s new educational website. The website includes information on nutrition, breastfeeding, and WIC’s programming for families, covering all stages of pregnancy, postpartum, infancy and children up to five years of age. It currently includes a link to information and contact numbers related to the baby formula shortage. The site can be accessed at Delaware.WICresources.org.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

How Delaware can benefit from offshore wind

Sussex County residents visiting local beaches this spring may have seen signs of progress for clean energy in the region. Survey vessels conducted work that will guide the development of Skipjack Wind, my company’s offshore wind project that will deliver clean energy to nearly 300,000 homes in the region.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Luay Rahil

The fourth richest man in Maryland

Just 20 minutes north of downtown Baltimore, there is a small town called Cockeysville, one of Maryland's best places to live. The city is home to 21,000 people, none of them wealthier than Jim Davis. The city's median household income doesn't exceed $65,420, and the median property value is about $333,000. However, Jim Davis won't know it.
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Hockessin mom who sued Carney over masks now eyeing up state auditor seat

Embattled Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness, should she seek reelection, will face a challenger for the seat in a Hockessin mother familiar with fighting Delaware democrats, as she's already filed suit against the governor earlier this year over his continued school mask mandate. Republican Janice Lorrah announced Tuesday her candidacy for...
HOCKESSIN, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
WDEL 1150AM

Memorial Day services planned in Delaware

Delaware will pause on Monday to remember those who've given the ultimate sacrifice to this country. A ceremony will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, at the base of the Delaware Memorial Bridge in New Castle, Monday at 10:30 a.m. A service will be held at the Kent County Veterans...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Delaware AG Announces Felony Charges in Gun Trafficking Scheme

DOVER, Del. – Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, alongside members of the Dover Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives unveiled details of an illegal firearms trafficking investigation Wednesday in Dover, in which nine individuals face 76 felony charges for their part in a straw purchasing scheme.
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware state parks ready for busy summer

Delaware State Parks officials say they're expecting a record number of visitors this summer, as people look to be outdoors. They're already coming off a record year in 2021 - seeing a 31% increase in annual passes, and this year's pass sale has so far surpassed last year's number. Visitation...
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

Julianne Murray Reacts To Prosecutors Handling Of State Auditor Kathy McGuiness Case

Julianne Murray, candidate for Delaware Attorney’s Office, has issued a statement regarding the handling of the case against State Auditor Kathy McGuiness. “When the Attorney General herself holds a press conference to announce charges against a sitting statewide elected official, one would think that all the T’s would be crossed and that all the I’s would be dotted. Apparently not. It does not speak well for the Department of Justice, or the Attorney General herself, that these basic errors have occurred.” said Murray.
KENT COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Del. teacher recognized as GEM nominee

MILTON, Del. – Milton Elementary teacher Jackie Wager is being recognized as the GEM nominee. Jackie is making Cape Henlopen and all of Delmarva proud with her hard work. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
MILTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy