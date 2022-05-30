ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Here’s where to attend Memorial Day programs, parades today

By Betsy Price
 3 days ago

While Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer and beach season, its purpose is to honor the men and women who have given their lives serving America.

Here’s a list of Memorial Day ceremonies and parades in Delaware today, arranged in chronological order:

  • The Harrington Memorial Day parade starts at 9 a.m. on Dorman Street, then runs on Commerce Street.
  • The Milford Memorial Day ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the Milford Senior Center
  • The Office of Veterans Services and the Delaware Commission of Veterans Affairs will hold a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. at War Memorial Plaza in New Castle County near the Delaware Memorial Bridge.
  • At 2 p.m., a service will be held at the Kent County Veterans Memorial Park on South Little Creek Road, Dover. It will last about an hour and will honor Kent County servicemen who died in the Vietnam and Korean Wars, as well as those who’ve died serving in the Middle East.
  • The 155th Wilmington Memorial Day parade , the country’s oldest continuous parade, will kick off at 6 p.m. It will start at Delaware Avenue at Woodlawn Avenue, with participants marching east to the Civil War Monument at Broom Street. There, the fallen will be honored with a memorial service.

