ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London, KY

‘CJ On The Way’: South Laurel County Seniors graduate while running business

By Danielle Miskell
FOX 56
FOX 56
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cvA3u_0fujBjjN00

LONDON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – ‘CJ On The Way’ is London & Corbin’s #1 restaurant delivery service.

How it got to that point is a remarkable story of two South Laurel County High School Seniors who just graduated, while fully running their food and grocery delivery service, “CJ On The Way”.

Co-Owners Connor Hollon and Jared Baker started the business seven months ago after Hollon approached Baker with the idea of a food-restaurant delivery business.

“Immediately I’m like well, London doesn’t really have much of a grocery delivery services around that do it,” Baker said.

Seven months later, between Hollon and Baker making deliveries, CJ On The Way has helped nearly a thousand customers to date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xc7pX_0fujBjjN00
CJ On The Way is Connor Hollon and Jared Baker’s restaurant-grocery delivery business. (Danielle Miskell)
Lexington sober living home fundraising to help women in recovery

“As of two months ago, we’ve been, well personally, making about $400-dollars a week,” Baker said.

Every hard-earned dollar has come from juggling school, then making deliveries after school gets out, until this weekend, as Hollon and Baker, have just graduated from South Laurel County High School.

Now, they plan to increase their hours and take the business to new heights.

“We are trying to be a truly competitive local business,” Baker said.

Local businesses, like Fiesta Mexicana, said they are loving CJ’s services. Fiesta Mexicana was the first restaurant to feature CJ’s business cards.

“It’s very easy the way they do it,” Maria Baker, Manager at Fiesta Mexicana said.

“We used to do Door Dash, but the cost of that was 30% and the food is already expensive enough, after COVID, so CJ is not charging us that much,” Baker said.

So while Door Dash takes a 30-percent cut of the restaurant’s profit on food, Baker said they charge zero dollars.

“So all we do is charge the customer. It’s $4.99 plus right now it’s 65-cents a mile,” Baker said.

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

Baker said they’ve partnered with 63 restaurants in London and Corbin, and have the largest delivery range, even helping customers who tend to be out of the delivery range of their biggest competitor, DoorDash.

“I’ve found that their average delivery fee is $13.99. In my opinion, we’ve already bit into their market share around here,” Baker said.

Unlike DoorDash, CJ On the Way is not a tech company with a lot of funding to start with. It is a startup for now, but Baker said its goal is to become a mainstream delivery brand.

“I definitely think there’s a future for locally provided delivery. Our plan is to find young entrepreneurs to give branches of CJ to in the future if we ever wanted to expand,” Baker said.

For now, CJ is expanding its hours starting Monday, with deliveries beginning at 8 a.m.

To place your order with CJ On The Way for either food or grocery delivery, visit cjontheway.com/restaurant-delivery

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 2

Related
wymt.com

New horse racing facilities under construction in Corbin and Williamsburg

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - After an announcement in 2014, Corbin and Williamsburg will finally be welcoming two new horse racing facilities. The new additions will feed into one of Kentucky’s most popular passions of horse racing. At the end of 2021, officials with the Cumberland Mint facility broke ground...
CORBIN, KY
somerset106.com

Lake Cumberland Air Show is back Sept. 17

SOMERSET, KENTUCKY (June 2, 2022) — Following a wildly successful reintroduction to the community last year, the Lake Cumberland Air Show will light up the skies in Pulaski County again on Sept. 17. The 2021 event drew more than 5,000 people to Lake Cumberland Regional Airport’s runways for the...
SOMERSET, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Laurel County, KY
Business
London, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Business
County
Laurel County, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
London, KY
Government
City
London, KY
City
Corbin, KY
Laurel County, KY
Government
WKYT 27

Police: Man killed in shooting outside of Lexington funeral

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon outside a funeral for the victim of another shooting. The Fayette County Coroner says Joseph Demetrius Richardson, 35, of Versailles, died at the hospital as a result of a gunshot wound on Haggard Court. A female victim...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Cards#Tech Company#London Corbin
lanereport.com

The Virginia opens to the community of Somerset, Kentucky

The City of Somerset will make history on Saturday, June 11, when officials unveil the newly renovated Virginia Theater to the public. A free community open house will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 11 at the venue, located at 214 East Mt. Vernon Street in downtown Somerset. The event marks the first time this facility has been open to the public in a quarter of a century — built-in 1922, The Virginia has been vacant since 1994 when an ice storm caused the building’s roof to collapse.
SOMERSET, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
somerset106.com

Local Realtors Bring ‘Field of Honor’ to Somerset

Video filmed and produced by James England, Forcht Broadcasting Radio & Digital 2022. The Angels Team of Century Twenty-One Advantage Realty, comprised of local realtors Tina Clay, April Nalle, and Ronda Tipton, recently partnered with Colonial Flag Foundation to bring a Field of Honor to our community in recognition of the nation’s Veterans and active duty service members. HealingField.org states “Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor All Veterans. This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes.”
SOMERSET, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

MCHS STUDENT TO COMPETE IN MISS KENTUCKY’S OUTSTANDING TEEN COMPETITION

Maggie Grace Howard, of Salyersville, will compete in the 2022 Miss Kentucky’s Outstanding Teen Competition this June 16-18th at the SKyPAC in Bowling Green. She is the 17-year-old daughter of Mike and Kelly Howard. She will be a senior at Magoffin County High School this fall. For the talent portion of the competition, Maggie will perform a lyrical dance to the song “Rise up” by Andra Day. Through Maggies’s platform HER Health she wants to educate young girls and boys about body positivity, exercise and healthy living. Visit www.misskentucky.org if you would like to watch Maggie compete for the job of Miss Kentucky’s Outstanding Teen.
SALYERSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Mountain Parkway expansion project taking shape in Magoffin County

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Plans have been in the works for years to widen and expand the Mountain Parkway to four lanes, and extend the road to connect near U.S. 23. “Ultimately it will serve as a four-lane, high-speed connector from Pikeville to Paducah,” said Aric Skaggs, the Mountain Parkway Expansion project manger.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

KSP conducting traffic safety checkpoints in central Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky State Police will once again be conducting safety checkpoints across central Kentucky to start the month. Multiple posts, including KSP Post 12 in Frankfort which covers Shelby, Spencer, Franklin, Anderson, Scott, Woodford, and Fayette Counties, will conduct periodic traffic safety checkpoints approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual.
FRANKFORT, KY
wcluradio.com

Beshear announces action to freeze Kentucky’s gas tax

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says he’s taking action to freeze Kentucky’s gas tax. The governor said Thursday it will prevent a looming increase as consumers struggle with surging fuel prices. Beshear says his emergency action will prevent an increase of 2 cents per gallon...
GLASGOW, KY
WLKY.com

81-year-old woman dies in Taylor County house fire

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after an early morning house fire in Taylor County. Crews responded to a home in the 5500 block of Old Hodgenville Road just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. It was a person driving by who noticed the flames and called 911. The...
TAYLOR COUNTY, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy