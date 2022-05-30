Monday morning forecast May 30th

Temperatures are warming by 5 to 10 degrees, making Wednesday the warmest day of the week. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s to low 80s on the coast, and in the mid 80s to low 90s in valleys. The ridge of high pressure is peaking over California. However, the...
Twice a week from her courtroom, Florida 13th Circuit Court Judge Denise Pomponio decides who in Hillsborough County can no longer be trusted with a gun. In just the last two months, she has taken away the firearm privileges of dozens of people, including a dad accused of threatening to “shoot everyone” at his son’s school, a woman who police say attempted suicide and then accidentally shot her boyfriend during a struggle for her revolver, a husband who allegedly fired multiple rounds in the street to “blow off steam” after losing a family member, a bullied 13-year-old witnesses overheard saying, “If all of 8th grade is missing tomorrow you will know why,” and a mother arrested for brandishing a handgun at another mom after a school bus incident between their daughters.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A contractor involved in cleaning up the nation’s worst coal ash spill says workers’ claims that they were sickened on the job should fall under a certain Tennessee law that limits legal challenges. The arguments came during a Wednesday hearing before the state’s Supreme Court. Workers claim they were sickened while cleaning up the Tennessee Valley Authority Kingston Fossil Plant spill in 2008. In 2018, a jury found that Jacobs’ actions were capable of making workers sick. A date has not been set for a trial to determine if the actions actually did make them sick.
Comments / 0