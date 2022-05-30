ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Town, ND

91-year-old New Town teacher retires

By Kyle Cornell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(New Town, ND) -- A 91-year-old New Town teacher is now retired. Val...

roundupweb.com

New Richland Co. 4-H Buildings To Offer Fun Year Round

The new Richland County 4-H buildings are providing more than just a place for 4-H members, people from around the community have been able to take advantage of the new facilities. "Through the upgrading of the fairground's facilities portfolio, Richland County can continue providing Sidney and the region with facilities...
RICHLAND COUNTY, MT
KFYR-TV

UPDATE: Trinity Health lifts lockdown at hospital locations

MINOT, N.D. – UPDATE (5/31 at 6 p.m.): Your News Leader has learned new details of what caused a lockdown for much of Tuesday at Trinity Health’s hospital locations in Minot. The provider said they were notified this morning of a credible threat to its facilities, and put...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Memorial Day ceremony planned for Rosehill Cemetery in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Local veteran’s organizations in the Minot area will honor those who gave their lives for our freedoms, with a Memorial Day ceremony at Rosehill Cemetery. The event is Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the cemetery, the ceremony will include the laying of a wreath, gun salute, and more.
MINOT, ND
froggyweb.com

Williams County motorcycle crash adds to holiday weekend fatality count

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFGO) – Four people died in motorcycle crashes over the Memorial Day weekend in North Dakota. The latest happened Monday morning north of Williston, at the intersection of a Williams County road and the Love’s Travel Center. The Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist was eastbound on...
KFYR-TV

Downtown apartments accepting applications

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trestle apartments on Main Street are Bismarck is now accepting applications for tenants. They have space for businesses and people looking to live downtown. According to their website, the ground floor of the building located between 6th and 7th street will feature a variety of food...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Outdoor recreational area coming to Minot in August

MINOT, N.D. – After five years in the making, the Minot Parks Department has started construction on a 248-acre Outdoor Recreation Area. The park is west of Minot, located off County Road 15. When completed, the park will host more than 70 acres for trails. There will be an...
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

24-year-old dies in crash near Williston

A Williston man died Monday morning after a crash in Williams County. The man, 24, was driving a motorcycle, with a helmet on, on Williams County Road 6 toward the Love’s Travel Center. Another man, 63, of Stanley, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado onto County Road 6 from the travel center. The motorcycle hit the rear of the truck, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
WILLISTON, ND
KFYR-TV

valleynewslive.com

wdayradionow.com

KX News

Man arrested on suspicion of terrorizing juvenile in Velva

Police arrested a man accused of holding a weapon at a juvenile on Monday in Velva. According to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened around 5 p.m. It’s believed the man was intoxicated at the time. He was arrested around 10 p.m. He’s being charged with terrorizing. KX News will release the man’s […]
VELVA, ND
mhatimes.press

Parshall High School Graduation 2022

The Parshall High School held their 2022 Commencement Ceremony on May 22 at the school gymnasium. The Senior Class of 2022 consisted of 20 students. Jadyn Sagert and Winter Old Rock gave the Welcome Address; while Colter Sanderson introduced the Commencement Speaker, Mrs. Jenny Kamarath. Mrs. Kamarath told the class...
PARSHALL, ND
KX News

KX News

One dead in Ward County fatal crash

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Nathan Joel Wohlk of Ryder, North Dakota passed away in a car crash traveling west on Ward County Road 24 from the Max School, heading to a home in rural Ryder on Friday, May 27 around 11:16 p.m. At the time of the crash, Nathan had two […]
WARD COUNTY, ND

