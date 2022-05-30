ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tens of thousands of Chickens killed in Minnesota fire

By Kyle Cornell
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Wright County, MN) -- Cleanup is underway at a Wright County farm after a fire in the poultry...

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota rural EMS report released

(Bismarck, ND) -- A new report documents data related to rural Emergency Medical Services response times and practices. The Center for Rural Health at the University of North Dakota received a grant in 2018 to participate in a demonstration project for the purpose of seeing how 120 EMS agencies across the state performed during 911 calls compared to the national average. The recently released report found North Dakota is above the national average for pain management and intervention.
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota among worst states for Homeowners Insurance

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Damaging storms are causing financial issues for homeowners in Minnesota. A new analysis by Bankrate.com ranks the state the fourth-worst in the country for homeowners insurance. The study shows the average cost of homeowners insurance for a policy with 250-thousand dollars in coverage tops 17-hundred dollars a year. The rate is 500-dollars more than the national average.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota Gubernatorial race thinning out

(St. Paul, MN) -- A pair of candidates who had been running to attempt to unseat Minnesota Governor Tim Walz this November have dropped out of the race. Former Sheriff in Hennepin County Rich Stanek did not file the necessary paperwork by Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline at the Secretary of State's office. Stanek's campaign has released a statement he will be returning to consulting for law enforcement.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

One-Fourth of Minnesota Legislators not seeking reelection

(St. Paul, MN) -- Over a quarter of the Minnesota state legislative body is not seeking reelection. Fifty-nine Representatives and Senators will not be campaigning again, according to Fox-9 data. This is the highest number of incumbents not seeking another term in Minnesota in over 50 years. Many of the...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Birds#Accident#Chickens
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Tornadoes, strong storms slam Minnesota

(Forada, MN) -- A trail of damaged buildings and power outages are left behind after a line of tornadoes and strong storms slammed western Minnesota. At least 75 structures were damaged Monday in the city of Forada, where numerous trees were uprooted. Mayor David Seller says no deaths or significant injuries have been reported.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Xcel to charge North Dakotans highest rates

(Fargo, ND) -- Xcel Energy is set to charge North Dakota customers its highest rates. A hearing was held Wednesday regarding a 2021 proposal by the utility company to charge a 25-dollar fee a month to residential customers, up from 18-dollars. The commission is settling with Xcel on a rate charge set at 22-50.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Widespread Dangerous Severe Weather Likely

Later this afternoon, after 3:00 PM, particularly dangerous severe thunderstorms are expected to form and track into our area. These storms will hold the likelihood of tornadoes. Some could be strong and long-tracked. Large hail upwards of 2 inches and damaging wind gusting upwards of 80+ mph will be possibilities. The window looks to set up between 3 and 7 o'clock; however, a couple of storms could be strong to severe after 7:00 pm into the early overnight. However, the severe threat will become less and less through the Red River Valley as we head into tonight. Attached above is the Storm Prediction Center outlook for severe weather. A Level 1-3 out of 5 has been issued for eastern North Dakota, while a level 4 is issued for eastern South Dakota and most of Minnesota, including Lakes Country. These storms will be quick moving, so make sure you have alerts turned on and have a shelter in mind in case needed. Particularly life-threatening and dangerous weather may develop near you! Most favorable in western and central Minnesota. A tornado watch will likely be issued for Minnesota and possibly extend into North Dakota.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Texas school Police Chief not cooperating

(Uvalde, TX) -- Outrage is growing in Texas over the investigation into last week's Texas school massacre. The district's police chief is reportedly no longer cooperating with state officials for another interview. Pete Arredondo led the response and delayed officers from busting into a classroom to confront the gunman. Investigators...
TEXAS STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cleanup underway in Minnesota; Oak Grove selects new President; SD Gov. Noem addresses NRA convention

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Steve Hallstrom fills in for Tom tonight. Minnesotans clean up after a stormy Memorial Day; The Oak Grove school system promotes Otterson to top post; South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem follows through on commitment to NRA convention.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Attorney General defends angry tweets

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley is defending a series of tweets where he challenged a man and called him names. Wrigley posted the tweets Tuesday, calling retiree Henry Lebak a "dirtbag" and challenging him to "be a man" and come to Wrigley's office. Wrigley says the challenge was not an invitation to a confrontation or physical altercation.
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Conservation groups take issue with North Dakota anti pollution plan

(Bismarck, ND) -- Conservation groups in North Dakota are taking issue with the state's anti-pollution plan. The National Parks Conservation Association and Badlands Conservation Alliance argue that the state's draft regional haze plan will lower air quality across the state over the next decade. The National Park Service calls North...
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Republican primary race for Minnesota Attorney General set

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Republican primary race for Minnesota Attorney General is set. Doug Wardlow filed for the primary ahead of Tuesday's deadline. Wardlow missed out on the party's endorsement, which went to newcomer Jim Schultz. The two will face off in the August 9th primary. The winner will...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota Lawmakers: Some Federal infrastructure funding in jeopardy

(St. Paul, MN) -- Some federal infrastructure funding is in jeopardy because of a stalemate at the state level. Minnesota lawmakers were deadlocked on state matching dollars that are part of a spending and tax agreement that fell apart at the end of the legislative session over a week ago.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Pair of comedians coming to North Dakota this Fall

(Fargo, ND) -- Those in North Dakota looking for a laugh this fall won't have to go far to find it. A pair of world-famous comedians are making the trek to the Peace Garden State to entertain the masses in both Fargo and Grand Forks. Jerry Seinfeld is set to...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Two International Airlines are beginning service out of MSP

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Two new options for international airlines are available at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Condor Airlines is relaunching its non-stop flight to Frankfurt, Germany after a two-year break. Air Canada is also launching a new year-round, daily flight to Montreal-Trudeau International Airport. Flights will begin Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Report: Ravnsborg not running for reelection

(Pierre, SD) -- Reports say Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will not be running for re-election. Sources say Ravnsborg has been telling close confidants and Republican delegates that he won't be running for office again this year, no matter the outcome of a Senate impeachment trial. Ravnsborg was impeached by the South Dakota House of Representatives in April over his actions related to a deadly crash in September 2020.
PIERRE, SD
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Judge denies Palin's request for new trial

(Juneau, AK) -- A federal judge is denying former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin's bid for a new trial in her defamation case against The New York Times. U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff filed a written decision yesterday denying the request in full. Rakoff says Palin's motion is "wholly lacking in merit" and that the former Republican Alaska Governor failed to provide "even a speck" of evidence supporting her claim that she was intentionally or recklessly defamed by the defendants.

Comments / 0

Community Policy