Tens of thousands of Chickens killed in Minnesota fire

Later this afternoon, after 3:00 PM, particularly dangerous severe thunderstorms are expected to form and track into our area. These storms will hold the likelihood of tornadoes. Some could be strong and long-tracked. Large hail upwards of 2 inches and damaging wind gusting upwards of 80+ mph will be possibilities. The window looks to set up between 3 and 7 o'clock; however, a couple of storms could be strong to severe after 7:00 pm into the early overnight. However, the severe threat will become less and less through the Red River Valley as we head into tonight. Attached above is the Storm Prediction Center outlook for severe weather. A Level 1-3 out of 5 has been issued for eastern North Dakota, while a level 4 is issued for eastern South Dakota and most of Minnesota, including Lakes Country. These storms will be quick moving, so make sure you have alerts turned on and have a shelter in mind in case needed. Particularly life-threatening and dangerous weather may develop near you! Most favorable in western and central Minnesota. A tornado watch will likely be issued for Minnesota and possibly extend into North Dakota.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO